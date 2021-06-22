The Gallatin County Commission approved an application for a federal grant Tuesday to fund a human trafficking task force based in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Gallatin County Victim Services aim to apply for the Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant later this year.
The Department of Justice in collaboration with the Office of Justice Programs and Office for Victims of Crimes offers the grant meant to aid law enforcement agencies with money to fund both investigative and victim services work under one task force.
The grant, totaling more than $744,000, would pay for the creation of the Southwest Montana Human Trafficking Task Force if approved by the DOJ. The task force would allow for law enforcement agencies to get ahead of human trafficking issues in Gallatin County before they occur, Sheriff Dan Springer said.
“We want to build something that keeps (human trafficking) out rather than chase it down after it gets here,” Springer said.
The grant funding would last for 12 to 18 months, according to the application, which must be submitted by June 29. During this period of funding, the money would be used to create a new task force with the intention of better identifying trafficking issues, providing training to law enforcement agencies to identify situations where trafficking is occurring and offer more comprehensive legal and counseling services to victims of trafficking.
Human trafficking can be an umbrella term for many things, but is most often associated with sex trafficking, where victims can come from a variety of different locations, Springer said.
“Human trafficking is sex trafficking of minors, it can be illegal aliens,” Springer said. “It can be coming from all over the country, whether it be U.S. citizens or non-citizens, and that’s the big one, sex trafficking.”
A primary focus of the application for the grant is to help the victims of trafficking, and focusing on how they arrived in Gallatin County, with the end goal being to find the heads of human trafficking organizations and to prosecute them, Springer said.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Gallatin County Victim Services work with the Gallatin County Human Trafficking Task Force, which has been around for three years and is a volunteer-based funded by private donations and a grant from the Bozeman-based Rieschel Foundation.
Tara Bradford, a civilian investigator for the Sheriff’s Office, leads the Gallatin County Human Trafficking Task Force on a volunteer basis and has done so since its inception. Labor trafficking often gets lost in the conversation on human trafficking, Bradford said. The DOJ defines labor trafficking as forcing or coercing an individual into labor against their will.
If the grant is approved, Bradford said she hopes to change that conversation.
“One of our goals here in Gallatin County is to make sure that we are bringing equity to all forms of human trafficking,” Bradford said. “It would address ways that we can collaborate with other agencies to address all forms of trafficking.”
In a 2019 report from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 38 reported cases appeared in Montana, 19 of which were related to sex trafficking and four to labor trafficking. The application indicates that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has received 12 calls of suspected sex trafficking between 2018 and 2020 and no calls for labor trafficking.
But data and statistics related to trafficking are in many ways hard to quantify. Many victims do not self-identify or report, Bradford said.
“Statistics are only as good as what’s reported,” she said. “And reporting is only as good as what community members are trained to know what to identify in the community.”
Bradford hopes the grant funding will create a community assessment to better gauge what is happening in regard to human trafficking in Gallatin County and southwest Montana. With that assessment in place, the newly minted task force could better address the issues of human trafficking in the area.
If the application is submitted by June 29, the Sheriff’s Office will know if it has been approved by late September or early October.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2648.