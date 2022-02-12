The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosted a virtual forum Friday for members of the county search and rescue team to discuss the past, present and possible future of the organization.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue Commander Scott Secor, training coordinator Jason Revisky and administrative assistant Erin Metzger spoke on the organization’s busiest year ever last year, and goals for the future.
Volunteers spent 4,472 hours across 134 missions in 2021, according to the organization’s annual report.
Secor said that search and rescue treats the operation like a job and not a recreational opportunity, despite being composed primarily of volunteers.
There are 161 volunteers in the county’s search and rescue operation. The volunteers are not clustered in one place, however. The largest group is in the Valley section with 53 people, then the West Yellowstone section with 41 people, and the Big Sky Section with 36.
“We always say to our group that we’re a world-class organization, and in the state we feel like we’re a tier one team,” Secor said.
Those groups are further subdivided into communications, divers, dog teams, drone teams, and helicopter teams.
There are only three paid staff members — Secor, Revisky and Metzger — in the organization.
That change came in 2020 after the Gallatin County Commission increased the amount of taxpayer funding search and rescue received.
Prior to the change, a captain or sergeant from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office would run the search and rescue organization, Secor said.
Secor said that search and rescue had been on the same funding model since its founding in 1986, when the team was called the “Sheriff’s Posse.” The budget ballooned from $347,000 to over $1 million overnight, he said.
The teams serve Gallatin County, but can be called out to help other counties in need that may not have as wide a plethora of capabilities at their disposal, Secor said.
“There’s very few teams that are similar to ours, we are kind of an anomaly,” Secor said.
Jason Revisky, the training coordinator, described the types of search and rescue around the country and world. There are four types of search and rescue outfits: urban, waterborne, aeronautic and inland/wilderness.
The Gallatin County outfit fits the inland and wilderness classification, Revisky said.
Each team in the organization has specialized training and operating standards. Anybody, at any age, can join the county’s operation, he said. Members can come with prior experience or training, but what’s most important is that they have the time to dedicate to search and rescue operations.
“The citizens and the community of Gallatin County should be really grateful that they have such an amazing group of professional and dedicated volunteers,” Revisky said.
What kind of calls search and rescue deals with can depend on the season — in many cases teams deal with slips, trips and falls.
Erin Metzger, the administrative assistant, said that right now West Yellowstone is getting hammered with calls related to snowmobiling and avalanche incidents.
Bringing a GPS locator, like a Garmin, or texting 911 when cell signal is shoddy in the backcountry, is the best way to get help on the way.
People can be prepared and ready to recreate outdoors, but sometimes accidents just happen.
“Most of our missions in general are not because somebody got caught in changing weather and weren’t prepared for it, most of the time it’s an accident,” Metzger said.