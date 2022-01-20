Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue had the busiest year in program history in 2021.
Volunteers clocked 4,472 hours across 134 missions in 2021, according to the organization’s annual report.
Those thousands of mission hours logged by 161 active volunteers last year were spread across 34 searches, 69 rescues, and 14 mutual-aid missions — situations where the organization assisted agencies outside of Gallatin County. Helicopters were used 17 times, while unmanned aerial vehicles were used 14 times.
Time spent by volunteers on missions decreased by nearly 1,000 hours from the 2020 report, however.
“Our calls tended to be shorter in duration because we were able to execute more efficiently,” said search and rescue commander Capt. Scott Secor.
Better training and changes in the organization helped volunteers to keep missions short and fast, Secor said. Volunteers spent 8,545 hours in 207 training events last year, according to the report.
The county’s 2022 budget set aside money for new equipment for search and rescue. One of the bigger ticket items was a new drone with thermal imaging capabilities purchased by the organization in November — the county budgeted $40,000 for the drone.
Secor said the drone, which is about the size of a small kitchen table, has not seen action in the field yet. He said that volunteers have been training on how to use the equipment in order to not “throw away a bunch of taxpayer dollars.”
Search and rescue responded to hiking-related incidents the most last year. The 31 calls were mostly from slips, trips and falls, Secor said. He speculated that COVID-19 may have played a factor, with many people packing trailheads to escape outside and away from their homes.
Though each mission can be unique, Scott said that volunteers are prepared for nearly any situation thrown at them. They train for numerous scenarios involving different terrains and conditions — like rescuing a person on foot, from the air, on water or from the ice.
“We do have game plans and train to most scenarios, and when there is a deviation from those standard conditions, we can adapt,” Secor said.
A large contributing factor to volunteers having more time to train is the addition of three full-time employees, which came from a 2020 mill levy.
Secor said having staff to alleviate the minutiae of the job — like filing documents, organizing meetings and other day-to-day tasks — has allowed volunteers to focus their efforts on saving lives.
And those volunteers are the most important aspect of search and rescue.
“They’re just normal everyday citizens like you or I that will respond to the pager and go rescue a person and expect nothing for it,” Secor said.