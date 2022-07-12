The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved the preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday.
The total preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023 for county personnel, operations, debt service and capital is $234.6 million, which is a 12.3% increase from last year’s preliminary budget total.
A chunk of that money comes from fire districts and other special districts in Gallatin County that use the county as a sort of bank to hold their funding.
The total money directly allocated by the county is $198.9 million, a 4.8% decrease from last year.
One big takeaway is that taxes are set to increase by up to $2.27 million, which is a 5.1% increase from last year’s budget.
The resulting tax increase for the owner of a property valued at $500,000 is estimated at $42.19. However, that number could change once the Montana Department of Revenue releases tax valuations in the coming weeks.
Bozeman resident Bob Denee said during the meeting that the increase in property taxes was alarming, and puts him and his wife in the position of considering whether to sell their home.
“How can people like us who are retired and living on fixed incomes deal with that,” Denee said. “I don’t know, where does the money come from?”
Denee questioned the county’s mill levy process, meaning how much the county could ask for in taxes. He said that with the overwhelming increase in property value and the increasing budget, mill levies should go down.
Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer, said that Denee was right. When the county gets new certified taxable valuations from the Montana Department of Revenue each year, the number of levies the county can use goes down.
But the value of those mill levies increased. Swanson said that in the last fiscal year, 2021, each mill levy was worth $366,000. That increased to $437,000 the following year.
Swanson estimated that the county used 126.6 mills last year for the countywide operating budget. This year that amount has dropped to 113.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that everyone has seen their property value increase, but that it does not empower the county to increase taxes at the same rate.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the entire budget was built around employee raises, which were made to maintain the county’s competitiveness as an employer.
Employee wages were raised 5%, which accounts for $1.48 million in the budget. Of that, $1.28 million comes from taxes.
Employees also got bonuses, with the base bonus being $2,400. The bonuses account for $1.57 million of the budget, with $1.35 million coming from taxes.
He recognized that people in the county were feeling “tax fatigue.” However, Brown also said that Montana only has two avenues for tax revenue: property tax and income tax.
“When we build a system of services and give them only one way to fund them, this is the result of that,” Brown said.
The county commission will have more meetings as it works to pass the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The next meeting is at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse on July 19.