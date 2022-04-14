Gallatin County has enacted a program that could make upgrading commercial properties with renewable energy sources more affordable.
The Gallatin County Commission approved the creation of a Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement district — C-PACE for short — on Tuesday.
The entire geographic area of the county is part of the district, according to county documents.
Gallatin County joins a short list of other Montana counties — Park, Missoula and Cascade counties — that have enacted the statewide program, which was passed by the Montana Legislature last year.
Lincoln, Broadwater and Butte-Silver Bow counties are considering enacting a C-PACE program, too.
Gallatin County Administrator Jim Doar said that the program is only for commercial or industrial facilities and buildings with four or more dwellings.
Commercial property owners can upgrade their facilities with renewable energy equipment, like solar panels, or with energy saving upgrades, like better insulation.
Doar said that the program will help “facilitate those energy upgrades” and give a process to “just make it easier and incentivize energy efficient projects that will help the business community.”
Ita Killeen, a member of the Clean Energy Task Force of the Northern Plains Resource Council, said that the program can be used by agricultural operations, too.
Similar programs are active in 28 states. So far, C-PACE programs have generated about $2 billion in private investments in 20 states, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The county tapped the Montana Facility Finance Authority to be the administrative authority for the program “at no cost to the county,” according to documents.
Adam Gill, the executive director of the Montana Facility Finance Authority, said that the program is a way to help businesses and commercial property owners access savings on energy consumption.
Gill said that the average building in Montana wastes about 30% of its energy, which accounts for $353 million wasted annually on energy expenses.
The hope is that if more businesses get into the program, more money will be saved and used in other, more impactful areas across Montana.
Participation in the program is voluntary and requires a third-party lender to provide financing for upgrade projects, which a property owner can pick.
Gill said the improvements are hedged against inflation in the energy market, adding that C-PACE projects start “paying for themselves pretty quickly.”
To pay for the projects, the county will add an assessment on how much a property owner owes to a lender and add it to the property owner’s tax bill — which is paid to the county. Then, the county hands the money over to the MFFA, which pays the third-party lenders.
The assessment effectively creates a “program lien” on the property, according to the bill that enacted the program.
Gill said that the lien acts as a reminder that money is owed specifically for the C-PACE project. The lien is generated when the borrower signs a contract with the county identifying that they owe money for the project, and when the lender signs a contract with the county indicating that they expect to be repaid.
If the property is sold, the assessment stays with it and not the former owner. The lien is transferable, too.
The typical time to pay back the project loan in the C-PACE program is between 20 and 30 years.
Gill said that that timeframe is tied to the useful life of the improvements, meaning how long the upgrades will be effective at reducing energy costs.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that he did not see any downsides to the program. The legislation that allowed C-PACE programs to exist went through the 2017 and 2019 legislative sessions before finally being passed last year.
Brown said that the policy was “heavily vetted,” and was passed with strong bipartisan votes in the Legislature. Participants also have to prove to the state that projects will be cost-neutral, he added.
“These types of projects are no-brainer projects, they have to pay for themselves,” Brown said.