The price to get a new address in unincorporated parts of Gallatin County has gone up.
The Gallatin County Commission approved an increase to the fee to get a new address in the county. The rate increased from $15 to $40.
The rate had not changed in 22 years. The change will go into effect on June 6.
New addresses are administered by the county’s geographic information systems office. That office only creates new addresses for new construction outside of incorporated cities in the county.
Warren Roe, Gallatin County GIS supervisor, said that the department handles “anything map-related.”
Generally the county GIS office handles a plethora of different work, like making data on land parcels, roads, subdivisions, voting precincts and more available to the public.
The department also plays a key function in public safety — like mapping where fire departments are to estimate response times and providing the Gallatin County 911 Communications Center with accurate map data.
Addresses are also inherently tied into public safety.
Roe said that address layouts and numbering need to be predictable and understandable, especially for local law enforcement and fire services responding to calls.
However, a surge in new address requests driven by increased development rates in the county have shifted much of the department’s focus to addressing issues.
Close to 50% of the department’s time is spent making new addresses.
The number of new addresses issued by the department nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021. Three years ago, the county GIS office issued 631 addresses, according to county documents.
“In the last year we did over a thousand addresses,” Roe said.
The department used to have a staff of three people, but now Roe is the only one.
He said part of the reason for an increase is to better prepare the department for future staffing. Another is to offset the cost incurred by the county for creating a new address.
The average cost for the county to create a new address is about $180. That includes the cost of labor, maintaining a county vehicle and travel to each construction site. The annual cost of addressing is just over $144,000.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.