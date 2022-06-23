Gallatin County officials met with three state legislators to try and figure out the best path forward in replacing the closed Old Town Bridge.
State Sen. Walt Sales, R-Manhattan, Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, and Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Townsend, discussed how the bridge closure affects their constituents, and where local officials could find help with replacing the condemned bridge.
The county’s main concern was that the bridge needed to be torn down and replaced as soon as possible, but questions linger about how to secure the money for the replacement project.
The Montana Department of Transportation deemed one of the two bridges unsafe for vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a June 6 inspection. From there, the Old Town Bridge closest to Three Forks was closed.
The county then extended the closure Tuesday with an emergency order. The order also extended the flood-related closure of Williams Bridge south of Gallatin Gateway.
The plan was to replace the bridges anyway, but the inspection and subsequent shuttering of the bridge on the Three Forks side of the Jefferson River complicated matters.
Previously, Gallatin and Broadwater counties both applied for $750,000 grants from the Montana Coal Endowment Program to replace the bridges. The cost to replace both bridges is estimated to be about $4 million.
The Gallatin County commissioners were worried whether starting work on the bridge now would affect the county’s chance to get the grant in 2023 during the next Legislature.
“Our fear is that we start replacing the bridge and then we’re disqualified from the state grant process,” Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
Skinner said that the county had money to match the grant funding, but was unsure if the county would have the money to do the whole project. Broadwater County also committed to adding an extra $200,000 for the project.
Commissioner Zach Brown said if the county hadn’t been forced to close the bridge, it would have waited for the Legislature to make a decision on the grants.
“Now we’re in a position where we feel the urgency to mobilize to replacing these bridges right now,” Brown said.
Brown noted that the closure of the bridge would lengthen emergency response times for fire trucks and ambulances, adding that neither of the Old Town bridges were rated to handle the weight of a fire truck.
Levi Ewan, Gallatin County engineer, said that if the county were to get the design services now, the design for the new bridges could be done by the time the Montana Legislature makes a decision on the grant in 2023.
If the county waits for the Legislature to make a decision, the project could be pushed back to 2024.
The legislators attended the meeting virtually, and asked questions and gave suggestions on what the county could do. Carlson pushed to get the community involved in some capacity — like fundraising to save the condemned bridge and move it somewhere else.
“Maybe getting the community involved in the project will help with the bad feeling that you’re going to get from having the bridge closed,” she said.
Skinner said that saving and moving a bridge is expensive. For example, people in Manhattan wanted to raise money to save the Nixon Bridge, but could not come up with the money, Skinner said.
The Montana Coal Endowment Program has emergency grants, and Sen. Walt Sales, R-Manhattan, wanted to know if the county had reached out to get that money to help in paying to remove the bridge.
Jamie Grabinksi, Gallatin County grants coordinator, said that the program had $40,000 left in emergency grants — the grants top out at $30,000. Grabinski said that when she reached out, the county was still unsure whether they were going to remove the bridge immediately.
Tied into the removal of the bridge are permitting requirements from the federal and state governments. Ewan said that permits had held up bridge projects in the past.
During the Meridian Bridge replacement project, one of the permits the county had to secure was from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That permit has a preservation component that kicks in — like adopting a bridge.
That permitting process snarled the Meridian Bridge project.
The county submitted a memorandum of agreement prior to the closure of the Old Town Bridge that could help to streamline the preservation component of the permitting process, but have yet to hear back from the state on whether the submission was accepted.
It was unclear if there was a way to expedite the Montana Coal Endowment Program grant process.
Carlson said that it might be possible to get the grant, and Gallatin County’s situation with the Old Town Bridge, onto “somebody’s radar,” before the next legislative session.
When asked if there were other options to fund the bridge removal and replacement, Sales and Carlson were not sure.
“I don’t know the answer to the question, but I’m sure I’m going to try to find out what the answer is,” Carlson said.