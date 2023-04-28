A voter drops off a ballot for a special election at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, April 28, 2023. Ballots for the election must be returned to the courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, to be counted.
Election officials are calling on Gallatin County residents to return their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s special election.
Election Day is Tuesday. The county election office must receive ballots by 8 p.m. that day to be counted.
It’s too late for people to mail in their ballots, Gallatin County election administrator Eric Semerad said Friday.
There will be curbside drop-offs for ballots outside the Gallatin County Courthouse, at 311 W. Main St., on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. That way, people can simply drive up to return their ballot without getting out of their car.
There are also ballot drop boxes at the Monforton School in Four Corners and the Belgrade City Hall, though they won’t be accessible over the weekend, Semerad said.
“The earlier you can get your ballot in, the better,” Semerad said.
As of Friday morning, the special election had a 28% turnout rate. The county issued 62,847 in mid-April, and 17,715 of those have been returned.
The turnout rate seems pretty typical for a special election, Semerad said, who estimated it would hover around 40% come Tuesday.
On the ballot, voters will be asked to decide on a handful of levies for the Bozeman and Belgrade School Districts. The levies — funded by property taxes — aim to help address a budget shortfall.
Voters will also decide on two trustees for the Belgrade and Bozeman school districts.
Also on the ballot is the creation of the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District, which would cost voters nothing. Because of Bozeman’s population growth, the Streamline Bus service needs official urban transportation district status to keep its federal funding.
Creation of a Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District, and general obligation bonds to fund the district, are also on the ballot for some county voters.
Around 200 returned ballots have been rejected because people forgot to sign them, Semerad. The elections office has already contacted those voters, but people should check their ballot status just to be safe.