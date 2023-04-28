Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Election officials are calling on Gallatin County residents to return their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s special election.

Election Day is Tuesday. The county election office must receive ballots by 8 p.m. that day to be counted.

It’s too late for people to mail in their ballots, Gallatin County election administrator Eric Semerad said Friday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.