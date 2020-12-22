The Gallatin County Commission is planning to close a road near Maudlow each spring to resolve a conflict between recreationists and nearby landowners.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would close Bremer Creek Road annually to motorized vehicles from March 1 to June 1.
A second and final vote will occur on Jan. 5.
If commissioners approve the ordinance in January, which they are expected to do, the first seasonal closure would begin next March.
Those who violate the ordinance could be fined $10 to $50 or jailed for five to 25 days. Subsequent offenses have more serious penalties.
Issues with Bremer Creek Road came to a head in February when nearby landowners requested the county eliminate public access to the road.
They said they could use other roads to access their properties and argued Bremer Creek Road didn’t lead to public land, so it wasn’t necessary. They also said the road posed a safety hazard because it was impassable when wet and unmaintained in the winter.
This fall, more than 2,000 people signed a protest in opposition to the closure, which would have cut off public access to a 3.5-mile stretch of the road north of its intersection with Rocky Mountain Road.
“This is a really great example of a successful compromise,” Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said of the ordinance. “The people that were up there had concerns and, rightly so, petitioned to have their concerns heard about abandoning the road, and we got quite a lot of activity from the community about how while it may not have destinations on it… it did have its own recreational value.”
Commissioner Don Seifert said the county takes road abandonment requests seriously because once they close a road to the public, it’s difficult to reopen it.
“Not only are there recreational opportunities, but maybe in 50 or 100 years, there might be an opportunity to use that road as a full road,” he said.
After Bremer Creek landowners asked the county to abandon the road, the commissioners assigned a viewing committee in March to look into their request.
The committee, which consisted of Commissioner Joe Skinner and Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, visited the road on June 4.
They found that the clay, dirt and gravel road had recently been graded and was wet and muddy in some places. They suggested the commissioners maintain the road as a public way due to its “recreational scenic and regular public use,” according to their report.
They also recommended the commissioners place seasonal restrictions on the road to prohibit non-emergency vehicles during the spring.
In September, the commissioners decided to follow the committee’s recommendations. They voted to keep the road open to the public and pledged to create an ordinance for seasonal closure.
Semerad, a viewing committee member, said Tuesday that he supports the new ordinance.
“While we recommended that the road remain open, we also recommended that some kind of solution like this be put forward because there are severe things going on to that road during spring runoff, major washouts,” he said. “It’s really just unsafe to drive at that time of year.”
