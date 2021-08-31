Gallatin County lifts burn ban By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A truck drives west on Churchill Road under a haze of blue smoke on Aug. 16. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An emergency burn ban in Gallatin County has been lifted thanks to cooler temperatures and rainfall throughout August.The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved rescinding the county-wide burn ban that went into effect last month. Lifting the ban allows recreational fires, driving off-road and removes restrictions on smoking outdoors.Despite the removal of the burn ban, many fire departments around the county are likely to continue prohibiting open burning, said Patrick Lonergan, chief of Gallatin County Emergency Management and Fire. “Obviously we still have the ability to have fires right now. It’s not like we’re out of fire season,” Lonergan said.The Custer Gallatin National Forest is also lifting fire restrictions on Wednesday in all areas except for the Sioux Ranger District, which covers Forest Service lands in southeastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota. The energy release component, or how readily vegetation and fuel will burn, was a driving factor for the burn ban last month. Record-setting heat and little to no rain led to fuel moisture levels reaching dangerous territory.A shift in weather over the past month — cooler temperatures, rain and fewer instances of lightning — caused the energy release component to dip to average or below-average levels, Lonergan said. Hot and dry conditions are unlikely to rebound to the record-setting range in July, Lonergan said, but even so, people should pay attention to anything they burn.“It’s important to keep in mind that until there is snow on the ground you can have a fire that takes off — and Bridger Foothills is a decent example of that,” Lonergan said, referring to the lightening-caused fire that started last September and burned more than 8,000 acres northeast of Bozeman.Gallatin County is not the first to reconsider fire restrictions. Bozeman lifted the city’s burn ban last week, citing cooler and wetter weather. Jefferson, Broadwater and Park counties dropped from stage two fire restrictions to stage one.“We did get enough moisture in forested areas,” said Broadwater County Fire Chief Ed Shindoll. “And with hunting season coming up we know we’re not going to be able to keep people out, so let’s get them some easier rules to follow.”Joe Brummel, the director of Disaster and Emergency Management Services in Madison County, said that open burning and fireworks are still restricted, but recreational burning is allowed again.Even though the hot and dry weather is unlikely to return as September arrives, Lonergan said that another burn ban could be on the table if needed. But for now, the conditions have improved enough to give him confidence in this decision.“We’re trying to keep our community safe from inadvertent fire getting away from somebody,” Lonergan said. “And recognizing where we stand conditions-wise and the desires of the community, we’re probably in a place where it’s safe for people to do these things.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ban Burn Restriction Meteorology Law Gallatin County Commission Patrick Lonergan Fire Weather Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending 3 hrs ago City Draft report suggests changes to Bozeman's building code 4 hrs ago Education Bozeman School District says its mask requirement is in line with new statewide rule 4 hrs ago County Gallatin County lifts burn ban 4 hrs ago Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department celebrates promotions, new hire in ceremony Aug 30, 2021 Business Gallatin Valley family taking ‘faith walk’ to build future for daughter Aug 30, 2021 What to read next County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending City Draft report suggests changes to Bozeman's building code Education Bozeman School District says its mask requirement is in line with new statewide rule County Gallatin County lifts burn ban Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department celebrates promotions, new hire in ceremony Business Gallatin Valley family taking ‘faith walk’ to build future for daughter Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion Posted: 5:30 p.m. Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending Posted: 5:30 p.m. Livingston chase, death part of larger investigation Posted: 1:30 p.m. Bozeman scales back drought declaration Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Posted: Aug. 27, 2021