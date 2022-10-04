Let the news come to you

Office hours for the Gallatin County Justice Court Office are being shortened due to staffing issues.

The Gallatin County Commission approved a reduction in hours that the office is open to the public Tuesday. The office will now be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The change will become effective on Oct. 11.

