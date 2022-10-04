Office hours for the Gallatin County Justice Court Office are being shortened due to staffing issues.
The Gallatin County Commission approved a reduction in hours that the office is open to the public Tuesday. The office will now be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The change will become effective on Oct. 11.
Typically, the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but staffing issues and the possibility of increasing criminal and civil caseloads prompted the change.
Judge Bryan Adams said at the commission meeting that when he took office over a decade ago there was a backlog of paperwork spanning years. Since then, the office has prided itself in being no more than a week or two behind, he said.
The lack of staff has “taken its toll on proficiencies,” Adams said.
Miranda Johnson, Clerk of the Justice Court, said that the office is short three staff members. She said that the Justice Court Office has not received an application since July 1.
Johnson said that the root cause of the hours change comes down to lack of staff and increased work.
“If things continue the way they’ve continued we’re going to be over 600 more criminal cases than last year,” Johnson said.
Adams said that the last two hours, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., would be dedicated to staff catching up on paperwork. He said that ideally the change in hours would be a temporary fix.
The commission voted unanimously in support of the hours change, and spoke to difficulties that other county agencies and businesses around Gallatin County and in the country are having with staffing issues.
For example, the Gallatin County Clerk of the District Court's office made a similar change in early September, reducing public hours to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both offices share the same staffing shortage issue.
“The county is all about customer service, that’s kind of what we do,” Commissioner Joe Skinner said. “But you gotta get the work done, too, so I think this is a happy compromise.”
