A new commissary kiosk is ready for a pin number from an incarcerated person in a unit at the Gallatin County Detention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

An old commissary kiosk in a unit at the Gallatin County Detention Center informs people incarcerated that there are no more Suave deodorant products available for purchase on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A new commissary kiosk takes up a small portion of an empty wall in a unit at the Gallatin County Detention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Gallatin County jail is shown in this Chronicle file photo. Gallatin County Detention Center is seen during a tour by administrator Jason Jarrett on March 16 in Bozeman, when the jail held 148 inmates. Twelve pieces of legislation, nine still alive, address issues such as jail overcrowding in Montana's criminal justice system. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Leftover profits from incarcerated people purchasing goods within the Gallatin County Detention Center could be rolled over to fund larger projects to benefit the jail population.Just over $99,000 could be allotted to an inmate benefit fund and is a combination of excess revenue from the last three years. The money could be used for projects like a video conference room for incarcerated people to communicate with family or an improved indoor exercise area.The Gallatin County Commission is scheduled to decide whether to appropriate the money next week. The money is the result of revenue from commissary purchases exceeding spending by the jail on capital improvement projects, said Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Financial Officer Mark Woodard.Woodard said that the county does not pay TurnKey Corrections, the company that contracts with the county for commissary services, for any equipment or services. Instead, TurnKey Corrections receives 60% of the profits from all commissary purchases, the county receives the rest.Though the company said in a proposal submitted to Gallatin County as part of the bidding process earlier this year to find a commissary vendor that it offers “competitive prices” on goods, many of the items are sold to incarcerated people at an up-charge.A 5-ounce bottle of Tapatio hot sauce is listed at $3.24, according to the proposal from the company. Target charges $1.99 for a 10-ounce bottle, according to its website. A 7-ounce package of Chata Shredded Pork is listed at $12.41, according to the company’s proposal. An 8.8-ounce package of the same pork is listed at $3.94 on Walmart’s website. A 1-ounce bottle of Eucerin lotion is listed at $4.90. Bed, Bath and Beyond charges $.99 for the same product.Total revenue over the last three years has steadily increased, Woodard said. TurnKey Corrections did not respond to a request for comment.In 2019, the jail made $69,000, just over $13,000 in excess of what was expected, and $72,000, just over $28,000 more than what was expected, the next year. Commissary purchases totaled $96,000 in profit, more than $57,500 more than budgeted, in 2021.The revenue received from commissary purchase is restricted and can only be spent on things that benefit people incarcerated in Gallatin County. For example, toys and comfortable chairs in visitation rooms for kids visiting an incarcerated parent fit the bill, but a new patrol car does not.However, the impending decision by the county commission would be the first time that the excess money could be amended into the jail’s capital improvements budget, Woodard said. “In the past, even though the money was restricted, it couldn’t be spent on anything else, we didn’t have a legal appropriation to roll that stuff forward to future years,” Woodard said.The Gallatin County Detention Center, however, does not directly charge incarcerated people for commissary goods like soda, candy or approved clothes. Within each housing pod in the jail are angular, wall-mounted metal kiosks with touchscreens.Those kiosks are where people incarcerated purchase commissary goods. Each person taps a PIN number in, and from there are greeted with a large list of items, such as clogs, ramen and MP3 players.TurnKey Corrections, which is based in Wisconsin, has provided commissary services to the jail for years, and won a bid in April to remain as the jail’s sole commissary vendor.That extended the company’s contract with the county until 2026.That company handles every aspect of a commissary purchase, from providing a system for families to deposit money for loved ones inside the jail, to delivering the goods purchased by incarcerated people to the Gallatin County Detention Center — which could take up to two days.Much of the population at the jail are people awaiting trial, but agreements with other local, state and federal agencies allow for incarcerated people to stopover at the Gallatin County Detention Center. The pandemic increased the number of stopovers, and days spent by incarcerated people in the jail.Woodard said that the “primary driver” for increased revenue was a larger number of bed days, which is the amount of time that incarcerated people are held within the jail.Woodard said that people that may have spent just a few days in the jail ended up spending up to 20 days waiting to be moved to a different jail or prison.“I don’t know the statistics, but anecdotally I can say I think we did pretty well compared to some of the other facilities,” Woodard said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Tags Jail Revenue Economics Commerce Finance Mark Woodard Turnkey Gallatin County Commission Gallatin County Detention Center Money

Alex Miller Author email 