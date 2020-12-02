The Gallatin County Commission signed a settlement agreement on Tuesday that resolves a years-long dispute with the U.S. Forest Service over Bear Canyon Trail.
The settlement doesn’t change the existing access to the trail, leaving it open year-round to cattle grazing and recreation and seasonally to some motorized vehicles.
The trail’s route also will remain as is.
However, the settlement resolved jurisdictional and landownership issues in Bear Canyon, which includes county, state and federal lands.
Gallatin County is receiving a right-of-way easement from the state for a section of trail that weaves through state land and runs from the private ski area on Bear Canyon Road to the footbridge over Bear Creek, a tributary of the East Gallatin River.
The Forest Service will maintain public access to its portions of Bear Canyon that run southeast of the trailhead to the Park County line and will alert the county to any plans to alter how the area is used.
The county and Forest Service aren’t responsible for any monetary damages to each other.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the settlement. They said it addressed their concerns and protected public access to a popular recreation destination east of Bozeman.
“It’s an agreement between basically three neighbors of how we’re going to keep these relationships solid and how this piece of public ground … is going to be utilized,” said commissioner Don Seifert. “And I believe that through this long process, the public is the winner of this whole thing.”
The Forest Service also supports the agreement.
“I think there are a couple things that we all wanted,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Forest Service. “We all wanted to address … the impacts to natural resources. We also ultimately wanted to provide good access to the public. … I think, at the end of the day, this is doing that, while still respecting all individual positions.”
The settlement will become official once U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen accepts it.
The disagreements over Bear Canyon go back more than a decade.
In 2007, the Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation blocked a section of the trail, which the county claimed was technically a county road, and replaced it with a new dirt trail a few hundred yards farther from Bear Creek to protect water quality and limit erosion.
The county then filed two lawsuits — one against the federal government and one against the state — for demolishing the section of trail that it considered a county road.
The county and state resolved their lawsuit in February 2019.
Now that the state and federal lawsuits are settled, the dispute over Bear Canyon is drawing to an end.
“I’m delighted to get to this point,” said commissioner Joe Skinner on Tuesday. “It’s been a long haul.”
