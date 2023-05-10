Gallatin County is pursuing a pair of grants that could fund training and expansion of law enforcement responses to behavioral health and overdose calls.
The Gallatin County Commission approved an application for a $550,000 federal grant Tuesday that aims to design and implement a crisis response program to help deputies in the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office be better equipped when responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, and is part of the federal agency’s Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response Program. Should the county be approved for the grant, the money would be chunked out over a three-year period.
Kirsten Smith, who works as the coordinator of the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition, authored the application for the federal grant.
She said that the grant is not just focused on law enforcement, but acts more as a mechanism to build a stronger collaboration between the sheriff’s office and mobile crisis services provided by Connections Mental Health Solutions in the county.
If approved, the grant funding would provide additional training, like de-escalation training, for deputies responding to crisis situations, Smith said. The main focus would be to sustain and scale up mobile crisis services in the county, she added.
“The point of the grant is to grow good things happening to really get the right response at the right time,” Smith said.
The goal is to eventually get mobile crisis services to a point where they can respond to situations without law enforcement, Smith said.
However, if there are multiple crises happening at once, some will only be responded to by law enforcement officers.
“Our hope is that the officers do have the tools to avoid negative outcomes for everybody,” Smith said.
The county commission previously approved the application for another U.S. Department of Justice grant in late March. The $1.29 million in funding from that grant would be used to build a quick response team for overdoses in Gallatin County. Money from this grant would also be parsed out over a three year period.
Cola Rowley, deputy Gallatin County administrator, said that the intent of the grant funding would be to have a law enforcement officer trained to respond to overdose situations.
If approved, the grant would provide about $138,000 in salary over three years for a specialized law enforcement officer, according to county documents.
Money from the grant would also go to funding a planning position that would coordinate and manage the grant money with law enforcement.
Rowley said that part of the grant would go toward paying for treatment, which she added is a big barrier to access for people struggling with addiction.
The application for the grant earmarked over $259,000 for evaluations and treatments from a community-based substance abuse provider, according to county documents.
