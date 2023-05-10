Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County is pursuing a pair of grants that could fund training and expansion of law enforcement responses to behavioral health and overdose calls.

The Gallatin County Commission approved an application for a $550,000 federal grant Tuesday that aims to design and implement a crisis response program to help deputies in the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office be better equipped when responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, and is part of the federal agency’s Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response Program. Should the county be approved for the grant, the money would be chunked out over a three-year period.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.