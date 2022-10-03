With Election Day just over five weeks away, Gallatin County is urging people to register early to vote.
Though a district court ruling has allowed same-day voter registration to continue in Montana, the county wants people to get ahead of the lines and register to vote, or update their voter information, before Election Day on Nov. 8.
People can register to vote online by filling out a voter registration application from the county, and either mail, e-mail or return the application to the Gallatin County Election Office.
Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said that people who register before Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. will be eligible to get their ballot in the mail.
Those early ballots, or absentee ballots, will be sent to registered voters on Oct. 14. As of Monday, there were a little more than 75,000 active voters in Gallatin County, according to data from the election office. Of that, about 62,000 voters will receive absentee ballots.
The late voter registration period begins on Oct. 12 and goes until the day before Election Day. Prospective voters will have to go to the Gallatin County Election Office at 311 W. Main St. to register late.
Voters newly registering in Gallatin County on Election Day will receive a provisional ballot that will not be counted until Nov. 14. Semerad said that move is to make sure a newly-registered person does not vote in another county that they were previously registered in.
Since the 2021 Legislature, the future of same-day voter registration in Montana was up in the air. That issue was put to rest when a Yellowstone County District Court judge permanently blocked three laws last week, including one that would have ended Election Day voter registration.
Semerad said that the county has not had a polling place election with same-day voter registration since 2018.
This election will have the same polling places as the primary election in June. Each location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day — except for the Bridger Canyon Fire Station, which opens at noon.
During the 2020 election cycle, the county set up a mobile satellite office at the county fairgrounds that helped people with late registration, which he said helped to cut into lines of people wanting to register.
Now, the election office is the only place to register late or on Election Day.
“This election, we’re not having late registration at the fairgrounds — all that line will be back here again at the courthouse,” Semerad said. “That’s why we’re encouraging people to get registered early and not wait for Election Day.”
