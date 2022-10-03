Let the news come to you

With Election Day just over five weeks away, Gallatin County is urging people to register early to vote.

Though a district court ruling has allowed same-day voter registration to continue in Montana, the county wants people to get ahead of the lines and register to vote, or update their voter information, before Election Day on Nov. 8.

People can register to vote online by filling out a voter registration application from the county, and either mail, e-mail or return the application to the Gallatin County Election Office.

