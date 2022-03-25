The Gallatin County Elections department is gearing up for the upcoming elections.
The next scheduled county elections are the school and special districts elections on May 3 and the primary election on June 7.
People can register to vote or change their address with the Gallatin County Elections office until noon the day before the school and special districts elections and the primary election.
Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad said that people can also register by mail or email without coming to the elections office until April 4 for the school elections and until May 10 for the primary election.
The school elections will be done with mail-in ballots, with an in-person voting option at the Gallatin County Courthouse. Semerad said ballots for that election will be mailed on April 15.
The primary, however, will use polling places across the county, which will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters don’t have to participate in person for the primary election. Semerad said that the elections department will send out 58,000 absentee ballots on May 13 for the primary, which constitutes 81% of registered voters in the county.
Though elections come and go, this year in particular stands out. It will be the first primary election to have polling places in Gallatin County since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad said that the last primary election with polling places was nearly four years ago.
“My office and the election judges just haven’t had the experience with processes over that time,” Semerad said.
And polling places need people to operate them. The county needs between 200 and 250 people to work as election judges for the upcoming elections. So far, only 76 people have signed up for the job.
Election judges are paid $10 an hour — some can make more depending on experience — and need to be trained prior to the primary election. Part of that training is getting the election judges accustomed to the county’s new voting system.
Semerad said that the county purchased 17 ExpressVote voting systems, which are designed to allow voters with disabilities to vote independently.
They do not count votes, but only mark the ballots with a voter’s choice. The ballots are counted with a tabulator machine at the Gallatin County Courthouse, Semerad said.
Only one machine will be used at the Gallatin County Courthouse for the school elections, Semerad said. Twelve machines will be used for the primary election.
Voter turnout could be higher than usual because of heightened voter awareness, but it depends on interest in contested races, Semerad said.
The last off-year primary in 2018 had about 34% of county voters participate. The 2020 primary, which used all mail-in ballots, had a 45% turnout rate.