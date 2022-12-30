Newly elected Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer beams before signing a documents during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Sheriff Dan Springer takes an oath to serve again as the Gallatin County Sheriff during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Eric Semerad takes an oath to again serve as the county's clerk and recorder during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Newly elected Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools John Nielson takes an oath read by District Court Judge John Brown during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Newly elected Gallatin County Treasurer and Assessor Maureen Horton is sworn in during a ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Newly elected Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell takes an oath with her family at her side during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
District Court Judge John Brown smiles as newly elected county auditor Erin Cox approaches during a swearing-in ceremony for Gallatin County's newest elected officials at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
County elected officials were sworn into their respective offices Friday, with some returning to long held positions and others taking the oath of office for the first time.
The swearing in ceremony was held in the packed, standing-room only Community Room at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The swearing in and oath taking are the culmination of a hectic midterm election cycle, in which saw nine county officials were elected.
District Court Judge John Brown, who led the ceremony, said that public service is not an easy job, especially for an elected official.
He said that when people vote, they “hire” an elected official and develop a relationship with that person. Brown added that people aren’t afraid to voice their opinion if an elected official is doing something they don’t like.
But everyone knows that going into the job, he said.
“The best thing about public service is that you get to help people, and whether you solve their problem or sort something out for them, you make things right,” Brown said.
Though nine officials were slated to take the oath of office Friday, only eight were present. Brown said that Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams was traveling for the holidays, so Brown swore him in before Christmas.
One by one the reelected or newly elected officeholders walked to the lectern, and repeated the promise to uphold the U.S. Constitution, Montana Constitution, laws and faithfulness to their respective offices.
The swearing ceremony signals the beginning, or continuation of, their tenures in office. It also heralded the end of a pair of outgoing elected officials’ decades-long stints in the county commission and county attorney offices.
Jennifer Boyer, the newly elected Democratic Gallatin County Commissioner, is replacing longtime Republican Commissioner Joe Skinner, who served on the commission for 18 years.
Boyer said that the last several weeks following the election have been devoted to working with county staff, partners in the community and outside agencies to prepare for the transition.
She said that her time on the planning board and board of adjustments have prepared her for the role.
Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, will take over as Gallatin County attorney after winning election over longtime incumbent Marty Lambert.
Lambert was first appointed to the office in 1997, and had won reelection to the position six times before ultimately losing to Cromwell in a close race.
Cromwell said that there is a lot of work to do in the office, and has been working for the last five weeks to make the transition smooth. She said the first hurdle is hiring more attorneys for the office, and plans to hire four attorneys within the first few weeks of taking office.
Cromwell said that she is working with U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich to transition some cases that can be federally prosecuted out of the county attorney’s office, and to work with Laslovich’s office to help with training new attorneys.
She also plans to work with the Montana Attorney General’s office to take over some of the more complex felony cases in the county
