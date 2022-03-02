The Gallatin County Commission will make a decision on whether to ask voters to increase the sales tax on marijuana next week.
The commission previously weighed adding two questions to ballots in June that could increase taxes on medical and recreational marijuana sales by 3%, respectively. Some marijuana dispensaries in the county have mixed feelings on the possible tax hike.
There are over 80 dispensaries in Gallatin County — 53 of which are in Bozeman.
Alec Johnson owns Big Sky Buds on Gallatin Road in Bozeman. He said that a 3% bump in taxes on recreational marijuana most likely would not make much of a difference because it would stack with the state’s 20% tax on recreational sales.
The real issue would be an increase in taxes on medical marijuana, he said. House Bill 701, which implemented tax rates on marijuana sales last year, tacked on a 4% tax to medical sales.
“Where we’re at, based on the fact that it’s going to be a 3% tax, it’s basically doubling the tax,” Johnson said.
Big Sky Buds customers typically don’t see the medical tax because it’s covered by the dispensary, Johnson said. That could change with a tax increase.
Where the money could go makes potential tax increases more palatable for Johnson. The Gallatin County Commission has suggested that the local-option tax money could go toward bolstering mental health services in the county, which Johnson agreed is necessary.
Luke Murphy is co-owner of Oasis Organics, a marijuana delivery business based in Three Forks. Murphy said he didn’t like adding an additional tax to marijuana sales in general, but that a recreational tax made more sense. He likened that potential increase to a tourist tax.
Adding more taxes to medical sales seems like a direct tax on people, especially those on fixed incomes suffering from health issues, Murphy said.
Only four counties — Missoula, Yellowstone, Dawson and Park — have approved a local-option tax on marijuana sales. Missoula voters rejected adding taxes to medical marijuana sales, however.
Michael Lentini owns Pure Remedies on Arden Drive in Belgrade. He would rather a 3% reduction in taxes instead of an increase.
Both Lentini and Big Sky Buds owner Alec Johnson referenced a “tipping point” when it comes to taxing marijuana, specifically pointing out the high tax rates on California dispensaries and customers.
Lentini said that the high taxes in California have pushed more consumers to the black market.
California’s taxes on marijuana sales are more robust, with a 15% excise tax on retail sales and an additional 7.25% sales tax. The state also taxes cultivation of marijuana by weight, with those taxes increasing at the start of 2022.
“I believe that the tax is already plenty, especially on the medical side,” Lentini said. “I don’t think people should be taxed on the medicine.”
The Gallatin County Commission will consider adding the questions to the June 7 primary ballot Tuesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.