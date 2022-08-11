Voters in Gallatin County have a new Democratic candidate for the county treasurer position.
The Gallatin County Democrats Central Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Charli Heavrin as the new Democratic candidate for Gallatin County Treasurer Wednesday.
The original candidate, Benjamin Godrey, withdrew from the race earlier this week. Godfrey became the nominee for the position after winning an uncontested Democratic primary in June.
State law requires that the party central committee nominate a new candidate when the candidate withdraws from the race after the primary and before the general election.
Heavrin was nominated during a special meeting of the Gallatin County Democrats Central Committee, which included elected officials and voting precinct representatives. No one else stepped forward for the position during the meeting.
Julia Shaida, the chair of the central committee, said that the county treasurer is the face of the government for most people.
“To be that interface with the public, there is great trust there,” Shaida said. “And to have a person of compassion and care and concern is important in that role.”
The duties of Gallatin County treasurer include overseeing the Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department, which has offices in the Gallatin County Courthouse and in Belgrade, and sending and receiving billing for property taxes.
Heavrin has worked for the county for four years, and has been the manager of the county motor vehicle offices for the last year. She said during the meeting that she knows the motor vehicle department “100%,” but property taxes will be new for her.
Heavrin said that she is running as a Democrat because she believes in Democratic policies, and feels that government should be working for the community.
“I think that’s the main thing, is to help everybody out and to provide community resources,” Heavrin said.
Though the position is political, Heavrin said she would not be setting any tax policy. She said that watching Jennifer Blossom, the current Gallatin County treasurer, help people set up payment plans for property taxes has been helpful in understanding how interactive the position is.
She said that it has been saddening to see people in the county, especially elderly and low income people, moving away or losing their homes that they have paid off because they can no longer afford the property tax.
“Anything I can do to work towards that end for tax relief programs, anything like that to help, whether it’s elderly people, whether it’s low income, whatever we can do to work towards helping those people out, I feel very strongly about that,” Heavrin said.
Heavrin’s nomination will be formally completed once Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, receives a formal letter from the central committee indicating its decision to nominate a new candidate.
Heavrin will face off against Republican candidate Maureen Horton in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Horton said that she chose to run for the position because she has been watching what’s happening on the news, and is not happy about it.
She said that over the last five to 10 years, everybody is seeing things that are scary in the news.
Horton has experience in the banking and legal fields in the area. She got involved with the Gallatin County Republican Party. She then became a precinct representative, which is a position she still holds.
Horton wants more transparency on where property tax money is going. For example, she wants to know if schools are getting properly funded or if money going to the Gallatin Rest Home is going where it should.
“I’ve been here almost 20 years in the area, and wanted to get involved and wanted to give something back,” Horton said.
