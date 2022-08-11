Let the news come to you

Voters in Gallatin County have a new Democratic candidate for the county treasurer position.

The Gallatin County Democrats Central Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Charli Heavrin as the new Democratic candidate for Gallatin County Treasurer Wednesday.

The original candidate, Benjamin Godrey, withdrew from the race earlier this week. Godfrey became the nominee for the position after winning an uncontested Democratic primary in June.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

