Gallatin River
The Gallatin River is banked by ice and snow on Feb. 14.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin County delayed a decision Tuesday on floodplain regulations after testimony that requested a broader use of the regulations.

Sean O’Callaghan, Gallatin County floodplain administrator, asked the Gallatin County Commission for updates to the regulations to include Federal Emergency Management Administration approved letters of map revision, and to do a “wholesale, comprehensive update” of the regulations.

But some pushed the commission to consider further changes to the regulations to bolster protections for waterways and limit flood damage.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

