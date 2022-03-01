The Gallatin County Courthouse was lit with yellow and blue lights to show solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday night, March 1, 2022, in downtown Bozeman. JP Gabriel with Filmlites Montana donated the lights.
The Gallatin County Courthouse was lit with yellow and blue lights to show solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday night, March 1, 2022, in downtown Bozeman. JP Gabriel with Filmlites Montana donated the lights.
The Gallatin County Courthouse was lit with yellow and blue lights to show solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday night, March 1, 2022, in downtown Bozeman. JP Gabriel with Filmlites Montana donated the lights.
The Gallatin County Courthouse was lit with yellow and blue lights to show solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday night, March 1, 2022, in downtown Bozeman. JP Gabriel with Filmlites Montana donated the lights.
A small crowd gathered Tuesday evening at the Gallatin County Courthouse to see the building lit by blue and gold lights in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.
State Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, organized the impromptu lighting of the courthouse in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show some support and love for the people of Ukraine.
“It’s a way to send a little light into a really dark set of circumstances,” Flowers said at the courthouse on Tuesday night, where a small group of about 10 people had gathered to see the lights. “Anything we can do to buoy spirits (in Ukraine) is a good thing.”
Flowers said he was inspired to light up the courthouse after seeing similar solidarity actions being done in other cities across the nation and around the world. The international support reminded him of how other countries responded in support of the United States after 9/11.
“I think we are doing, as a country and internationally, all we can do to prevent further human suffering,” Flowers said.
The lights were provided by local company Filmlites Productions, owned by JP Gabriel. Gabriel said the blue-and-gold lights used to light the courthouse should last for a good stretch of time, and because the lights are battery-powered, there won’t be any cords to trip over on the way in or out of the courthouse.
“Pat Flowers contacted me and said he could wrangle the permission and all that” to light up the courthouse, Gabriel said. “I appreciated him including me.”
Also in the small crowd was Flowers’ fellow legislator Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman.
While the lighting is a small gesture in the grand scheme of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stafman said he was happy to have even just that small way of showing love and support for the people of Ukraine.
“I’m so happy that Sen. Flowers organized this to at least put some energy out there to show support,” Stafman said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.