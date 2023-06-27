Gallatin County Courthouse File
The Gallatin County Courthouse

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday voted to increase salaries for most elected officials in the county.

The commission voted unanimously to give a 3% raise and a $1,000 bonus to all elected officials except for the sheriff, who will receive a 10% raise.

“It’s critical that we incentivize community members to become elected officials,” Commissioner Zach Brown said.


