The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday voted to increase salaries for most elected officials in the county.
The commission voted unanimously to give a 3% raise and a $1,000 bonus to all elected officials except for the sheriff, who will receive a 10% raise.
“It’s critical that we incentivize community members to become elected officials,” Commissioner Zach Brown said.
The increase brings yearly pay for commissioners to $89,086, along with the justices of the peace and the superintendent of schools. The clerk and recorder will make $89,021. The treasurer and clerk of the district court’s salary will be $91,021. The auditor will make $87,086 and the sheriff $120,320. The county attorney will be paid $131,166, a decrease from last year by $3,109.
The vote came as the county is beginning to hammer out its budget for the next fiscal year.
Chief Finance Officer Justine Swanson presented the preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2024 to the commissioners on Tuesday.
In addition to raising employee salaries, the preliminary budget will also create revenue to fund the Gallatin County Rest Home. It’s scheduled to be adopted July 11.
The total fund for the preliminary budget is set at $250,295,200. Combined with last year’s residual budget of $38 million, the county will have a total of roughly $289 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Expenses for the county are up 6.7% from last year, according to court documents. Tax revenue is expected to be up by 7.9%, totaling $74 million.
The numbers are subject to change before the final budget approval due to estimations in calculations. Whitney Bermes, a spokesperson for the county, said the county hasn’t finalized its new taxable value.
“Because new properties were built over the course of this year,” Bermes said, “the county doesn’t know how much cash we have on hand yet.”
The commissioners will be holding several more public meetings concerning the budget between now and when the budget is finalized on Aug. 29.
