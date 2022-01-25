A grant program is being built to provide coronavirus relief money to nonprofits in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin County Commission approved $500,000 from its pool of American Rescue Plan money for One Valley Community Foundation Tuesday. That money will be made available in grant form from One Valley to nonprofits that have suffered negative economic effects from the pandemic.
Tanya Andreasen, the community engagement manager of One Valley, described the organization as a “conduit of resources, not a container.”
“You all have decided to give through us to address the economic recovery needs of our nonprofit sector,” Andreasen said.
The county has been incrementally doling out the $22 million in coronavirus relief money it received in May.
Gallatin College received $2 million from the county to expand course offerings in November. The Gallatin County United Way received over $300,000 that same month for its kidsLINK program.
One Valley will receive a 5% cut of the coronavirus relief money, leaving $475,000 to be doled out to nonprofits around Gallatin County. That money will be used for staff time spent on the project, research, communication and coordinating the project with the county.
Andreasen said during that meeting that the organization will go through a multistep process for distributing the money.
Developing a grant application process is the first move. Then comes how to evaluate those applications and the development of a grant committee. The Gallatin County Commission will be involved throughout.
Ultimately, the county commissioners will have final say on which nonprofits are awarded grant money.
“I think an important piece of this is that we are going to be co-creating it with the county,” said One Valley Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson. “We want to move these resources into the community as soon as possible.”
Wilkinson said that One Valley will facilitate the grant-making process on the county’s behalf.
The inner workings of the process will work have not been completely fleshed out, yet. One requirement that is certain is that in order to be eligible for grant money, a nonprofit has to be registered in Gallatin County.
One Valley has the infrastructure in place to generate the grant process, Wilkinson said. That attribute, and connections to nonprofits throughout Gallatin County, is why the commissioners chose the organization as a coronavirus relief money recipient.
Commissioner Scott Macfarlane said that the commission recognized that it was not in a good position to be in contact with every nonprofit in the county.
He said that One Valley made a convincing argument that the organization could help the commissioners find nonprofits that were in financial trouble because of the pandemic.
It made sense that One Valley could connect the county with the smaller organizations that needed help, Macfarlane said.
“It’s good for us to understand who is out there, who is struggling,” Macfarlane said.