The Gallatin County Commission will decide whether to change the Belgrade Growth Policy for a high-density housing development Tuesday.
Developers Locati Architects and Barnard Construction proposed the West Post development as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy. The purpose of the amendment is to increase the amount of residential high-density usage on the 239-acre property.
The county commission voted to consider the change in late January. The developers did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
The property runs south of I-90 and on the west side of Alaska Road South. Alaska Frontage Road also runs through the top portion of the proposed development.
The intent of the West Post development is to expand the southeastern chunk of Belgrade with housing, commercial and light manufacturing opportunities, the developers said in documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission.
Belgrade’s Future Land Use Map designated the property as two-thirds commercial and one-third residential high-density. The Belgrade Growth Policy said residential high-density land use designations as places to support “housing supply and attainability goals.”
The developers described the project as “Belgrade’s answer to growth.” That answer would take the form of 1,464 dwelling units spread across apartments, two- and three-story townhomes, two-story triplexes and fourplexes and single-family homes.
The residential units would be in the southern portion of the property below Frank Road. The developers plan to extend that roadway and tie it into Jackrabbit Lane. That connection could lead to a new commercial corridor connecting Frank Road all the way to the Yellowstone Airport Plaza.
Six-acre lots and 5,000-square-foot pads would be available as commercial sites and would mingle with the residential units, creating what the developers described as an “urban village.”
The property was annexed into Belgrade’s city limits in 2013. A positive of a high-density development in the city is that it could lessen the amount of agricultural land used for subdivisions, according to documents.
Should the Gallatin County Commission approve the change to Belgrade’s Growth Policy, the developers would then submit plans to subdivide the property.
The county commission will consider the development on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
