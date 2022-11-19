The Gallatin County Commission is slated to consider a workforce housing development in Big Sky Tuesday.
Developers Lone Mountain Land Company are requesting approval of RiverView Place. According to county documents the proposed development would be eight three-story, multi-family residential buildings.
A spokesperson for Lone Mountain Land Company said that the company partnered with the Big Sky Community Housing Trust on the project, which will have 100 deed-restricted rental units.
RiverView Place would be on the south side of Lone Mountain Trail across the street from Ace Hardware and sewer lagoons operated by the Big Sky Water and Sewer District.
It stretches over three properties and totals about 7.3 acres. The proposed development is on land designated as Community Commercial in the Gallatin Canyon and Big Sky zoning district.
The development is intended to provide workforce housing for businesses in Big Sky. Lone Mountain Land Company would provide the building leases, and the businesses would manage the individual rental units in the development.
Combined, the 96 units in the proposed development would have 384 beds. The development would offer “shared living suites” with between six and eight beds per suite on its eastern side, and one, two and three-bed units on its western side.
The suites are likely to be occupied by seasonal workers, while the other units would be used by full-time year-round workers, according to county documents.
Lone Mountain Company previously developed workforce housing on a nearby property. That project, known as the Powder Light workforce housing development, provided 24 dormitory-style apartments with 228 beds for workers in Big Sky.
The developers submitted an application to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for proposed water, sewer and wastewater infrastructure.
According to the application, the development would connect to the Big Sky Water and Sewer District for water distribution and wastewater.
A traffic impact study was conducted that indicated that construction of the development would generate a “low volume of new traffic demand,” according to county documents.
The study estimated that the development would generate 78 new trips during peak morning traffic, and 71 new trips during peak evening traffic.
There are three proposed access points to the property from Lone Mountain Trail. According to the traffic study, a westbound turn-lane at the intersection of Lone Mountain Trail and Market Place should be considered to help with the new traffic burden.
