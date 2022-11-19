Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission is slated to consider a workforce housing development in Big Sky Tuesday.

Developers Lone Mountain Land Company are requesting approval of RiverView Place. According to county documents the proposed development would be eight three-story, multi-family residential buildings.

A spokesperson for Lone Mountain Land Company said that the company partnered with the Big Sky Community Housing Trust on the project, which will have 100 deed-restricted rental units.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

