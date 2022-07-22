Gallatin County voters could get a second chance to decide on adding extra sales tax to marijuana.
The Gallatin County Commission will again consider asking voters to decide in Nov. 8 general election whether to increase sales taxes on medical and recreational marijuana Tuesday.
Voters previously approved both 3% local option taxes in the June primary election. The tax increase on medical marijuana was approved with 56% of the vote, and the recreational marijuana tax was approved with 77% of the vote.
But the commission rejected the tax increases a few weeks later because public notices required by state law were not sent out on time, preventing the taxes from actually going into effect.
Despite having to come back to voters again for the same question, the landing spot for the proposed increase in sales taxes remains the same.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the commission is still committed to putting the possible tax revenue toward mental health services in the county.
Exactly where the money will go under that umbrella is still unclear, but that move by the county is with intention.
“Making specific obligations to an uncertain amount of money doesn’t make sense,” Brown said. “We have to be a little vague about it.
Brown said that there is a lot of need in the county for mental health services and programs, like the Virgil Project, diversion programs, mobile crisis services and others.
Still, the mental health service landscape in Gallatin County, particularly crisis services, are in flux.
Brown said that a request for proposal, which the commission approved earlier this month, will be sent out by next week to gauge interest from mental health care providers in working with the county on mental health services.
The pair of ballot questions that the commission will consider are nearly the same as the previous version, just with different timelines.
The 3% increase in sales taxes to medical and recreational marijuana are the same, and the maximum allowed by the state for local option marijuana taxes.
Montana already has sales taxes in place for medical and recreational pot — 4% and 20%, respectively. The proposed local option taxes in Gallatin County would increase the total sales tax on medical marijuana to 7%, and recreational marijuana to 23%.
The distribution of the tax money is the same, too. The county would keep 50% of the money. Municipalities, like Bozeman, would receive 45% based on population. The remaining 5% would go to the state.
The commission will not make a decision on whether to put the questions on the ballot Tuesday. That decision will be made at the Aug. 9 meeting at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Should the commission approve putting the tax questions on the ballot, and should voters approve them again, the local-option taxes would go into effect March 1, 2023.
