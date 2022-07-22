Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County voters could get a second chance to decide on adding extra sales tax to marijuana.

The Gallatin County Commission will again consider asking voters to decide in Nov. 8 general election whether to increase sales taxes on medical and recreational marijuana Tuesday.

Voters previously approved both 3% local option taxes in the June primary election. The tax increase on medical marijuana was approved with 56% of the vote, and the recreational marijuana tax was approved with 77% of the vote.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.