The Streamline bus service has inched forward in its effort to form an urban transportation district.
The Gallatin County Commission will consider advancing a petition with thousands of signatures urging for the creation of an urban transportation district for the bus service at its Tuesday meeting Jan. 17.
Tuesday’s hearing is the first of two in front of the county commission. Should the commission advance the petition Tuesday, the next hearing will determine whether the question of creating an urban transportation district goes to voters.
If that last hurdle is met, voters will decide whether to create the district during the May 2 school and special district elections.
Bozeman’s classification as a metropolitan area after the 2020 census changed the funding model that Streamline relied on, and drove the push for an urban transportation district.
The leap in population meant that the Human Resource Development Council, which runs the bus service, could no longer receive federal money to operate Streamline — only governments and agencies can receive funding from the Federal Transit Administration in a “small urban community” like Bozeman.
Sunshine Ross, Transportation Department Director at HRDC, said that the service receives $1.4 million in federal funding that is bolstered by a local match, bringing the total funding amount to about $2.3 million.
There are new routes planned for the proposed district, which could change how much money the district requires, she said.
The district would act as a formal legal entity with a governing board that operates the Streamline transportation system. Ross said that a likely scenario would be that the district would contract with HRDC to continue running Streamline to avoid any suspensions or changes in service.
Streamline’s proposed district includes areas where the bus line already operates, but was also drawn to include places that the service could expand to.
“If we didn’t draw them big enough we would have to go through this whole thing again,” Ross said.
Ross said that the creation of the district would not automatically create a tax. If the service were to expand beyond its proposed boundaries, Ross said that voters may be asked to support the expansion with a mill levy.
Signature gathering efforts for the district began in June. The requirement for the petition was to reach 20% of registered voters in the proposed district, or about 13,000 signatures.
Over 26,000 signatures were submitted to the Gallatin County Elections Office in December.
Only 16,166 were qualified by the elections office, meaning that some signatures may have been illegible, from people that did not actually live in the proposed district or people who were not up to date on their voter registration.
Ross said that support for the proposed district has been positive since floating the idea to people in a community survey.
“Streamline benefits everyone in the community even if you don’t ride the bus,” she said.
The commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St.
