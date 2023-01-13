Let the news come to you

The Streamline bus service has inched forward in its effort to form an urban transportation district.

The Gallatin County Commission will consider advancing a petition with thousands of signatures urging for the creation of an urban transportation district for the bus service at its Tuesday meeting Jan. 17.

Tuesday’s hearing is the first of two in front of the county commission. Should the commission advance the petition Tuesday, the next hearing will determine whether the question of creating an urban transportation district goes to voters.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

