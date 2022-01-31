The Gallatin County Commission will consider a developer’s request to continue building in a 78-acre subdivision in Amsterdam.
Developers of the Amsterdam Village are requesting approval from the Gallatin County Commission to begin building Phase II of the project. The addition would add 16 residential lots to the subdivision that sits at the corner of Amsterdam and Churchill roads.
Developers CTA Land & Development have been working on the Amsterdam Village subdivision since 2007, said the company’s principal landscapes architect Wayne Freeman. The Gallatin County Commission gave preliminary approval — where the bulk of conditions for a development occur, like water rights and traffic studies — in 2015.
The subdivision was planned to be built in three phases that, when combined, would create 58 residential lots, two commercial lots and 25 acres of open space.
Freeman said that the developer’s role is to build up the infrastructure — like roadway, sewer connections and fire suppression systems — and then sell the available lots. The county approved Phase I of the subdivision in 2018.
That chunk of the project included 20 residential lots and two commercial lots — the pair of commercial lots were amended to include 20 condominiums.
All of the lots have been sold in both phases of the subdivision, Freeman said.
Every time a lot is sold in the subdivision, the developers pay $1,000 to the Amsterdam Elementary School. The payments were not a requirement by the school district or the county, Freeman said.
“We support the school system out there,” Freeman said. “So during the preliminary plat we committed to $1,000 per lot for each that was sold out there.”
The development is connected to the Manhattan wastewater district, Freeman said. The district’s wastewater treatment plant has enough capacity for the first two sections of the development, but that’s as far as the developers can go until the plant is expanded, he said. The third section could appear in the next five years, depending on how long it takes for that plant to grow.
Freeman said that housing in southwest Montana, particularly in Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley, is a critical issue. Amsterdam Village is a project aimed at the midrange of the housing market, he said.
“Locally attainable housing is something we’re trying to do,” Freeman said.