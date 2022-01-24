The Gallatin County Commission will consider the creation of a water and sewer district in Logan on Tuesday.
Commissioners will determine whether a pair of ballot questions will be asked to residents of the small town: Should a water and sewer district be created, and who will run it?
Jay McCurry, owner of the Land of Magic steakhouse in Logan, submitted the petition to create the Logan County Water and Sewer District to the county in December. He said that one reason the town needs a water and sewer district is because of well contamination.
Lots in Logan are small — averaging about 50 feet by 140 feet, McCurry said. There are no sewer lines in the town, and people are reliant on wells and septic drainage fields on their properties.
When a person puts in a new well, they don’t have enough space for a proper septic drain field. That lack of space causes contamination in a neighboring well. And those septic drain fields were mapped a long time ago and are not easily changed, he said.
He added that the district has been needed for a long time.
“We all want to just help each other out, for the benefit of everybody that lives here,” McCurry said.
The proposed district would encompass all of Logan. The district area has 45 registered voters that would determine whether a water and sewer district is created, according to documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission. Those voters would also determine a five-person board that would run the district.
Should the ballot questions be OK’d by the Gallatin County Commission, mail-in ballots would be sent to voters in the proposed district for the School and Special District elections on May 3.
McCurry filed for candidacy to be member of the board that oversees the district. He said that he walked the town asking neighbors if they wanted to be a part of a water and sewer district.
“Everybody knows that we do need to have a wastewater system in town,” McCurry said.
He said that Logan lies within a floodplain. That factor, combined with no water and sewer infrastructure and well contamination issues, makes generating new development in the town difficult.
Jennifer Nichols and her husband Jeremy Nichols, have both filed to be board candidates. Jennifer said that the well contamination issue is stifling development, too.
“I don’t feel the rest of the community can really sell, buy or fix their homes because of the well issues,” Jennifer said.
Jeremy described the issue as being “victims of history and geology.” He said that when Logan was first established it was a prospering railroad town. Everybody has a well, based on how the town was set up in the late 1800s, he said.
What worked in that era does not fit now.
“Something needs to be done,” Jeremy said.
The Gallatin County Commission will consider the proposed district during its weekly meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.