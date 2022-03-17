The Gallatin County Commission will consider approving a new interlocal health agreement Tuesday.
The county commission’s decision will not finalize the new agreement, which would govern the Gallatin City-County Board of Health and health department. Both the Bozeman City Commission and the Belgrade City Council still need to weigh-in.
And all three need to approve the agreement for it to come into effect. The county commission will hold a public hearing and decision on the proposed agreement on March 22 at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
The proposed agreement could be the final step in a months-long process to strike a new deal that both includes Belgrade and adheres to changes made in last year’s legislative session.
The previous interlocal health agreement, which the county commission decided to terminate in February, created the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. The proposed agreement keeps the health board intact, but creates the legislatively engineered “governing body.”
That governing body would be composed of all three Gallatin County Commissioners, and one representative each from the Bozeman City Commission and Belgrade City Council.
The county commission suggested in a Feb. 8 letter that the governing body should have a caveat that at least two county commissioners would have to have concurring votes before a decision by the governing body was made.
“That was a bridge too far for the folks at Bozeman,” said Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham. “We didn’t think that allowed the proper representation of the minority voices of Bozeman and Belgrade.”
The initial expectation was that the interlocal agreement would give each of the three local governments equal power, Cunningham said. When it became clear that would not happen, he helped to push negotiations forward offering a new idea for all parties to consider.
The latest version of the proposed agreement takes the county commission’s caveat and added that either a Bozeman or Belgrade representative had to have a concurring vote before a decision passed.
“I think this compromise retains the voting integrity of people outside of the city,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner.
Skinner said that the county commission’s intent was not to have two health departments operating in the county.
He and fellow commissioners Scott MacFarlane and Zach Brown had initially pushed for the county commission to be the sole members of the governing body, arguing that it would be the most representative version for voters in the county.
Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson applauded Cunningham’s negotiating with the county to keep the agreement together.
He said that Belgrade just wanted to be a part of the interlocal agreement in order to not have to create their own health department from the ground up.
Nelson said that the Belgrade City Council was likely to not have an issue with the proposed agreement, but acknowledged that some officials and county residents may find it difficult to accept.
“I know nobody likes it, but we gotta stay together,” Nelson said.
The governing body would make major decisions about public health policy and emergency orders — like mask mandates — based on recommendations from the board of health.
Skinner said there is a clear difference between the jurisdictions of the governing body and the board of health.
The board of health will still function similarly as it did in the old agreement, with a key difference being that the governing body will have the authority to amend, rescind or change a directive or emergency order made by the local health officer or board of health.
The day-to-day work of the board of health and local health officer — like inspections and educating and training health officials — would still be conducted like it was in the old agreement.
“It’s not politicians that are doing the daily, weekly, monthly work of public health,” Cunningham said. “It’s still people that are qualified.”