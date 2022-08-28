The Gallatin County Commission will consider the final budget next week.
The commission will consider the final budget Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Total expenses for the county in the final budget are $256,163,396. That total is a 13% increase in county expenses from last year, according to county documents.
Rising expenses means rising taxes, which are slated to increase by 5%, or $2.6 million, from the proposed budget. Taxes may be increasing, but not as much as last year. The county approved a 6.4% increase in 2022.
County agency budgets, like the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, are up across the board in the proposed final budget. For example, the sheriff’s office could have a budget of $10.04 million, which is up .01% from last year.
Countywide and rural operating funds — pots of money that fuel the general fund, public safety, capital projects, roads and other agencies and projects — could increase by about 21% from last year, or $91,042,676. Of that, just over $36 million could come from taxes.
For example, taxes in county operations could increase by 2.6%, or just over $808,000.
The value of a mill, or a tax mechanism used by the county to get tax dollars for a particular service or project, increased by 3.4% from last year. That means that one mill is worth $451,904 in tax money.
That new mill value will increase the amount of tax money that could go toward the Gallatin County Rest Home. The commission approved sending a ballot question to voters in August that asks whether county residents want to approve up to nine mills to fund the skilled nursing facility.
Gallatin County’s mill value increase for this fiscal year means that the funding that could go to the facility would increase by just over 3%, or up to $4.05 million.
