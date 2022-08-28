Gallatin County Courthouse File
The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse on Feb. 3.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission will consider the final budget next week.

The commission will consider the final budget Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

Total expenses for the county in the final budget are $256,163,396. That total is a 13% increase in county expenses from last year, according to county documents.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

