The next Gallatin County budget is proposed to rise from last year’s, including a sweeping wage increase for county employees.
A presentation of the more than $208 million 2022 preliminary budget for Gallatin County is on the agenda for this Tuesday’s commission meeting. The presentation comes after the completion of public budget deliberations earlier in the month.
The total, which is subject to change before the budget is finalized in August, is up 13% from last year’s budget. The employee wage increase accounting for nearly $2.5 million of the budget.
Planning for the new budget began toward the end of February.
The county commission requested Chief Financial Officer Justine Swanson incorporate the cost of county employee wage increases into initial budget drafts.
The wage increases are the result of an assessment ordered by the Gallatin County Commission, which determined that a new payment system was needed to ensure employees earn enough to continue living here.
The proposed preliminary budget would see an overall increase in taxes of roughly 10%, or just over $2 million from last year’s budget, Swanson said. The increase in taxes is estimated to cost the owner of a property with a value of $300,000 just over $23 for the next fiscal year.
No county employees received a true pay raise last year thanks to the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, so securing higher wages for them was top priority in the new budget, Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said.
“It was our budget priority for the year,” MacFarlane said. “We had to get that all done before we could figure out what else we did in the budget, because we knew it was going to be the largest ticket item in the budget.”
The foundation of the old system had not changed in some time and did not have benchmarks set for many positions within the county, MacFarlane said.
The county hired a consulting firm to help create a new, market-based payment system. The county has a contract with the consulting firm for $48,000, and has paid $45,000 to date.
The new system added a slew of new benchmarks to represent positions throughout the county, which MacFarlane said were used to better calculate and adjust wages for county employees.
Another justification for the change to a market-based payment plan was to keep employees from leaving their positions, Swanson said.
“We were losing employees to other places because of the way our pay plan was set up,” Swanson said.
Putting county employees first was at the heart of the budget talks, Commissioner Zach Brown said. Having a competitive, market-based system would also help to attract new faces to work for the county.
“We’re trying to compete for applicants in a really difficult economy and housing market,” Brown said. “Our greatest asset to providing all the services taxpayers expect are our county employees.”
