The Gallatin County Commission will consider asking taxpayers whether to pay to help keep the Gallatin Rest Home afloat.
The commission will discuss whether to advance a ballot question that would ask voters to consider applying nine mills, meaning tax mechanisms used by the county to raise money for a certain county agency or operation, for the Nov. 8 general election.
The commission will discuss the ballot question July 26 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse, but won’t make a decision on whether to apply the ballot question until Aug. 9.
Each of the mills were worth $437,051 in Fiscal Year 2022. Based on that figure, the county estimates that using all nine mills would be worth $3.9 million in tax money for the rest home.
However, that value will likely go up and continue increasing each year, according to county documents.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that not every mill would be used, but instead gives the county the ability to levy the full amount in a financial worst-case scenario for the rest home.
“That’s us realizing that we never want to come back to the voters on this topic again,” Brown said.
The county has not brought a ballot question to use its taxing ability to fund the rest home before, but has subsidized the cost of running the facility through general operations tax money for some time.
Brown said that about $1.5 million goes to the rest home, which could be used elsewhere like road and bridge funding.
“This gives us the chance to basically ask the voters to weigh in on whether they want us to continue to subsidize a skilled nursing facility,” Brown said.
The rest home loses money every year, and staffing locally has grown increasingly difficult. Without more staff, fewer patients are able to stay at the rest home. That means less money to operate the facility.
Darcel Vaughn, Gallatin Rest Home administrator, said that the situation was a matter of survival.
“I look at this and I think if we can’t stay open, where will these residents go,” Vaughn said.
“This is their home.”
The biggest issues affecting the rest home are staffing and low Medicaid reimbursements from the state.
Vaughn said that the facility has fewer and fewer of its own staff. The rest home has no one working in housekeeping and laundry — Vaughn’s husband has been helping in both since November.
She said the facility has had no choice but to turn to expensive contractors to help take care of the residents.
Then there are the Medicaid rates. Long term care residents are able to pay for the rest home’s services through Medicaid, which is paid out by the state. Vaughn said that the state’s reimbursement rate increased three-tenths of 1% from the year before.
This year’s reimbursement rate for the rest home is $212.93. That reimbursement doesn’t cover the cost of care, however. The rest home loses about $100 a day per person, Vaughn said.
Vaughn has been working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, hoping to convince the state agency and the Montana Legislature to invest more money into the state’s seniors.
She said that the state has $1 billion in excess tax revenue, but was not doing anything to help nursing homes.
If DPHHS and the legislature do increase Medicaid reimbursement rates, the rest home would use fewer Gallatin County taxpayer dollars to stay operational.
Soon, the Gallatin Rest Home will be the last skilled nursing home in the county. Vaughn said that Bridger Rehab & Care will shut its doors on Sept. 12. She hopes that the rest home can make room for at least 10 of the facility’s residents.
“The Gallatin Rest Home is the last man standing, we are the only skilled nursing home in the county,” Vaughn said.
