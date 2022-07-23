Gallatin County Rest Home
The Gallatin County Rest Home pictured on April 26.

 Rachel Leathe

The Gallatin County Commission will consider asking taxpayers whether to pay to help keep the Gallatin Rest Home afloat.

The commission will discuss whether to advance a ballot question that would ask voters to consider applying nine mills, meaning tax mechanisms used by the county to raise money for a certain county agency or operation, for the Nov. 8 general election.

The commission will discuss the ballot question July 26 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse, but won’t make a decision on whether to apply the ballot question until Aug. 9.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

