The Gallatin County Commission will consider approving of a 73-acre development on Baxter Lane Tuesday.
Developers Phoenix Holdings and MVGR Land proposed building 31 residential fourplexes that would house a total of 124 rental units. Whether the developers can begin construction on the project depends on the commission’s decision next week.
Phoenix Holdings founder Jon Grzyb said that the developers are hoping to bridge the gap in the Bozeman housing market with what he described as “a purpose built rental home community.”
The housing market in Gallatin County has been on a stratospheric trajectory since 2019, according to the monthly report from the Gallatin County Association of Realtors.
The median sales price for a home in December was $725,000 — a 66% increase from 2019 — and $515,450 for condos and townhomes — a 25% increase from 2020.
“This is a perfect case study in exactly what we do,” Grzyb said. “We look for areas where there’s just been really high home prices compared to median income.”
Gryzb said that if the project is approved, work could begin by spring.
Each of the fourplex buildings will have 4,770 square feet of livable space spread over 12 rooms and eight and a half bathrooms. Rental options consist of two, three and four bedroom units, according to documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission.
The developers are also proposing a 5,886 square foot clubhouse that would house office space, a mailroom, gym and other amenities.
Grzyb said it was too early to say how much the project could cost, or what rent could be.
The property is surrounded by residential development. The 305-lot Black Bull subdivision is to the east and south, with the 104-lot White Horse Ranch subdivision further east. The 96-lot Creekside Meadows subdivision is directly to the west of the property, too.
The southeastern corner of the property is home to the Beck-Border ditch and the Ferguson Creek, a perennial stream that drains into the ditch. There are also 5.96 acres of wetlands surrounding the creek and ditch.
All of the proposed buildings would be clustered above the Beck-Border ditch, according to site plans for the proposed development. Building setbacks have been proposed around the waterways — 35 feet from wetlands and 150 feet from the creek.
The development would connect to the Four Corners Water & Sewer district, according to the developers’ application. New wells and septic systems are “not feasible” because of current water rights on the property and the number of proposed buildings.
Two preexisting wells would be used for irrigating the property, however.
The project has received over 20 articles of comment, much of which is concerned with increased traffic that the development could bring to Baxter Lane and Tillyfour Road. A traffic study conducted by the developers showed that the project could add up to 500 vehicles a day on Baxter Lane and about 140 vehicles a day on Tillyfour Road.
Other criticism was directed at the possible danger for children in neighboring subdivisions because those residential developments were approved without sidewalks.
The development will be considered at the Gallatin County Commission’s Tuesday meeting starting at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse.