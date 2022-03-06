The Gallatin County Commission will consider narrowing down a slate of appeals against a controversial glamping resort Tuesday.
The Riverbend Glamping Getaway has been the subject of intense scrutiny from locals and environmental groups alike. The appeals aim to challenge the approval of a floodplain permit granted by the county in November.
The Chronicle reported last year that the permit would allow the high-end resort’s developers Jeff and Jirna Pfeil to repurpose a building on the property, build access roads and utilities, and to develop 58 sites with removable structures on the property.
The proposed development is on a flood-prone island west of Mill Street Bridge in Gallatin Gateway.
Floodplain Administrator Sean O’Callaghan wrote in documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission that the parties who filed appeals — Dick Shockley, Peter Stein, Protect the Gallatin and a joint submission from American Rivers, Madison-Gallatin Trout Unlimited and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition — could not agree on what appeal documents constituted the “appeal record.”
The joint submission, for example, requested that seasonal restrictions be applied to the permit. Some of the restrictions would include removing structures and disconnecting utilities during flood season.
Lawyers for the glamping resort developers, Brian Gallik and Matthew Williams, objected to the appeals in a brief sent to the county.
They wrote that some of the parties brought evidence and information in their appeals that was not part of the “administrative record” that O’Callaghan used to ultimately greenlight the floodplain permit for the project last year.
The developer’s lawyers also argued that none of the appeals were filed within the county’s floodplain regulation’s window of 30 days after O’Callaghan’s decision. They said that the parties that filed appeals against the floodplain permit “waived their opportunity to complain.”
The county has granted other permits for the project. O’Callaghan approved a permit that would allow the developers to place a sewer force main and fiber optic cables under the Gallatin River last year.