Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 8, 2021 The Gallatin County Commission voted Tuesday to consider annexing land into Belgrade for development.The Yellow Iron Plan — proposed by developer True North Partners and engineering firm Allied Engineering — intends to have 23.41 acres adjacent to the city limits of Belgrade annexed into the city if the amendment is passed by the county commission.The Belgrade City-County Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend the amendment of the city's growth policy to the county commission on Monday. The Gallatin County Commission is scheduled to make a decision on the Yellow Iron plan Dec. 21 at the Gallatin County Courthouse.The property could be subdivided into a commercial development, according to documents from the meeting. What could be built, and when, is unclear.The property is at the intersection of Frank Road and Jackrabbit Lane and is next to the Star Mobile Home park. Belgrade’s Planning Director Jason Karp said at the meeting that the property is in an unzoned area, and if the amendment is passed, the area would be annexed and then zoned.Adding the Yellow Iron Plan to the Belgrade Growth Policy would be the first step toward development. Karp said that the land was designated by the city’s growth policy as an area of future growth.Karp said that when the area was designated as part of the Belgrade Growth Policy’s future land use map in 2020, it was unclear if the property would become residential or commercial. Much of the development in the area, especially on the other side of Jackrabbit Lane, is already commercial. Annexation of the property, and hooking the future development into Belgrade’s utilities, would be an extensive process, Karp said. The annexation would be straightforward, requiring public hearings to get input on adding the land to the city. Adding utilities would require a good deal more work.The development would be brought into the city’s utilities, and would have a water system that loops in to the preexisting system, Karp said. The closest connections are across Jackrabbit Lane at neighboring commercial properties. Running a new line under five lanes of highway would be costly, Karp said.Because the system would have to cross the roadway, the developer would need permits from the Gallatin County Road Department, the Montana Department of Transportation and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.The design of the system would have to be approved by Belgrade’s city engineer and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.The property falls under the guidelines provided by both the Belgrade Growth Policy and the Triangle Community Plan — a pair of documents that do not have regulatory power. Both plans encourage development in and around the city, including commercial development where appropriate, Karp said.Josh Smith, a civil engineer for Allied Engineering, said development on the property would try to fit in with the commercial developments that surround the area along Jackrabbit Lane."This commercial designation, in our mind, provides some continuity along the Jackrabbit lane corridor," Smith said at the meeting. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 