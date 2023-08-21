Gallatin County Commission is set to meet Tuesday morning. The to-be-approved agenda includes grants for the continued improvement of the Three Forks Airport, a federal grant for the improvement of local traffic intersections, as well as designating the board of directors for the newly voter-approved Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District.
The Three Forks Airport (Pogreba Airfield) also received a grant of $134,248 and a loan of $25,324 from the Montana Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division to extend the taxiway and rehabilitate the taxiway, apron, and runway. It also received a grant of $58,473 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for further planning purposes. a grant of $58,473 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for further planning purposes.
“[Gallatin Field] is receiving a lot of commercial and private landings... the activity there is growing annually, so by maintaining our Three Forks Airport, it allows particularly our private air traffic another option,” Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said. “It definitely can alleviate some of the congestion at Gallatin Field.”
MDT had approved another grant of $14,167 and a loan of $1,275 for the construction of a taxiway but because the County’s project plans were changed after submission, the county isn’t able to accept it.
Local intersections may receive a much-needed upgrade to address safety concerns as traffic continues to increase alongside the population. Upon Commission approval the county will apply for a federal grant of $320,000 from the USDOT Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program. This will allow for the eventual improvement of three intersections: Love Land and Durston; Alaska Road South and East Valley Center Road; and Alaska Road South and Cameron Bridge Road.
Commissioners will vote on the final contract with Missoula-based Summit Roofing to reroof the county’s recently acquired Farm Bureau building at a cost of $286,211. The building was purchased in late 2022 for $3.6 million to support growing county operations.
Commissioner Boyer told the Chronicle the building is expected to house the county attorney’s office and victim's services.
Last May voters approved the Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District. The county commission will finalize its creation with the appointment of its board of directors, district budget, and the bylaws under which the district will operate.
The new districts' board members include Joseph Bernhardt, Jamie Rosemary, Clint Steadman, Alex Cady, Diana Perry, and Emily Decker.
The Valley Ditch Company was approved last week to construct a 2.5-mile pipeline to improve irrigation. The commission will award the contract for the purchasing of the materials for the pipeline tomorrow. The project will use American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA) funds through a partnership with the Gallatin Conservation District which received $950,000 from ARPA. The funds must be used by 2026.
