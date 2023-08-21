Let the news come to you

Gallatin County Commission is set to meet Tuesday morning. The to-be-approved agenda includes grants for the continued improvement of the Three Forks Airport, a federal grant for the improvement of local traffic intersections, as well as designating the board of directors for the newly voter-approved Belgrade Regional Park, Trails and Recreation District.

The Three Forks Airport (Pogreba Airfield) also received a grant of $134,248 and a loan of $25,324 from the Montana Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division to extend the taxiway and rehabilitate the taxiway, apron, and runway. It also received a grant of $58,473 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for further planning purposes. a grant of $58,473 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration for further planning purposes.

“[Gallatin Field] is receiving a lot of commercial and private landings... the activity there is growing annually, so by maintaining our Three Forks Airport, it allows particularly our private air traffic another option,” Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said. “It definitely can alleviate some of the congestion at Gallatin Field.”


Laurenz Busch can be reached at lbusch@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2633.

