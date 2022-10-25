A subdivision near Hyalite Creek was denied by the Gallatin County Commission Tuesday.
Hyalite Creek subdivision, proposed by Hyalite Creek LLC and Land-Link Development, aimed to subdivide just over 31 acres into 31 lots. The property is surrounded by other developed property, and adjacent to the Hyalite Hills subdivision.
The developers requested preliminary approval of the project, along with two waivers from county regulations regarding an underground ditch lateral, or branch from a main ditch, and a flood hazard evaluation.
Commissioners Joe Skinner and Scott MacFarlane approved the two waivers, but still denied moving the subdivision forward.
The Gallatin County Planning Board previously approved the project in March. However, the developers discovered that a ditch ran along the southern edge of the property, and the county was required to review the project again.
After a second look, the planning board voted unanimously against the pair of waivers brought by the developers.
The main issue for the commission was a lack of information on the impact that wells and septic fields would have on the environment, and how water would be distributed throughout the subdivision.
County documents noted that there would be a cluster of 16 wells on two lots on the southeastern and northwestern portions of the subdivision. The documents indicated that because of the distance between the well clusters, they were exempt from a permit.
Each lot would have its own septic tank, each with its own absorption field. The Gallatin Local Water Quality District indicated that the water levels in the area were shallow, and susceptible to contamination from the septic fields, according to county documents.
Ryan Hudock, an engineer with IMEG, presented on behalf of the developers. When questioned about the usage of cluster wells and available water for irrigation, Hudock said that there is enough water to meet domestic and irrigation needs.
However, Hudock said that the irrigation could come from the ditch, and that an agreement had yet to be reached with the ditch owners on how that would work. The irrigation network had also not been engineered yet.
All public comment at the meeting opposed the subdivision for a range of reasons, including concerns over the project’s density, effects on traffic, impacts on water availability and the environment.
Guy Alsentzer, the executive director of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said there were integral water quality and quantity issues with the subdivision proposal.
He said that there was not enough evidence to show that the subdivision would not have a negative impact on water quality and that the commission did not have enough information to make an informed decision on water availability and supply in the area.
“In no way shape or form should the county be allowing this to go forward,” Alsentzer said.
Skinner said that he believed that the shared well and septic systems would impact the environment and public health.
“I’m just not comfortable with what was presented in the application and staff report,” Skinner said.
Neither Skinner or MacFarlane got the sense that the other agencies, like the Montana Department of Natural Resources or Department of Environmental Quality, would approve of the subdivision, either.
“Without having a real great assertion by DEQ, knowing what they’re going to do with this project certainly makes it hard,” MacFarlane said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.