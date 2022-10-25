Gallatin County Courthouse File
The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse in this 2021 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A subdivision near Hyalite Creek was denied by the Gallatin County Commission Tuesday.

Hyalite Creek subdivision, proposed by Hyalite Creek LLC and Land-Link Development, aimed to subdivide just over 31 acres into 31 lots. The property is surrounded by other developed property, and adjacent to the Hyalite Hills subdivision.

The developers requested preliminary approval of the project, along with two waivers from county regulations regarding an underground ditch lateral, or branch from a main ditch, and a flood hazard evaluation.

