The Gallatin County Commission approved a massive storage unit complex south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Tuesday.

The proposed storage unit complex, called Yellowstone Airport Storage, could house 975 storage units in 26 buildings. The project was proposed by WWC Engineering on behalf of the property owner 1024 Stevens LLC.

The proposed development is on Bailey Creek Road on the east side of South Alaska Road, according to documents.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

