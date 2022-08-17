Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A 408-lot subdivision is coming to Belgrade.

The Gallatin County Commission approved the Silos Subdivision Tuesday. The 91.4-acre property is north of East Valley Center Road, east of Jackrabbit Lane and south of East Cameron Bridge Road.

Developer Three Pillars Communities intends to split the subdivision into two parts: One with single-family homes, the other with manufactured homes.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.