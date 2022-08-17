The Gallatin County Commission approved the Silos Subdivision Tuesday. The 91.4-acre property is north of East Valley Center Road, east of Jackrabbit Lane and south of East Cameron Bridge Road.
Developer Three Pillars Communities intends to split the subdivision into two parts: One with single-family homes, the other with manufactured homes.
The single-family homes would rest on just over 20 acres, while the manufactured homes would sit on about 51 acres.
The single-family homes portion, known as Juniper Estates, will have 143 lots. The manufactured homes side, known as Cameron Crossing, will have 265 spaces.
It had been nearly three decades since a manufactured home project was first brought to the commission for approval, and is a housing type that is underdeveloped in the area, said Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp.
“(It’s) something we’ve wondered for years, ‘Why isn’t somebody bringing in this type of subdivision, something that is needed in this community?’,” Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
The site has historically been used for agricultural production of alfalfa and hay. The Spain-Ferris ditch runs north from the southern boundary of a neighboring property.
The property is not zoned. However, the Belgrade Growth Policy has deemed the land to be used for single-family homes, while the future land use map has it listed as Residential High Density.
The developers also intend to connect to the Four Corners Water and Sewer District.
Dean Warhaft, director of real estate development for Three Pillar Communities, said that the company owns and operates over 50 manufactured housing communities throughout the country.
Housing attainability is important, he said. The starting price for a manufactured home will be $250,000.
Karp said that people will not own the lots where the manufactured homes will be built.
“They will rent the lot forever, they won’t pay that off,” Karp said.
He said home prices have not been established yet for the single-family homes, but that the developers anticipate starting prices to be in the mid-$600,000 range.
The median sales price for a single-family home in Belgrade is $573,733, according to a market report from the Bozeman Real Estate Group.
“The pricing of homes today, it’s a shame,” Warhaft said. “It really is, because it is creating a generation of people that aren’t ever going to want to own a home and can’t.”
Public input on the development was sparse at the meeting, but one person was concerned with increased traffic from over 400 proposed lots — especially more cars traveling on East Cameron Bridge Road.
The developers completed a traffic study which showed that upon completion, the subdivision would produce up to 2,645 new daily vehicle trips in the area.
Prior to approval, the commission approved a condition for the developers that required improvements to the intersection of East Cameron Bridge Road and South Alaska Road.
The condition stated that the developers can either pay for their share of improvements, or pay the county for the work on the intersection.
Warhaft said that he expects people to be living in their homes by May of next year.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.