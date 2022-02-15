The easement will protect the land from subdivision, and ensure that agricultural activity — like growing wheat, alfalfa and providing grazing pasture for cattle — will continue uninterrupted by future development.
The property is east of Manhattan. There are 15,000 acres protected by easements within a 5-mile radius of the property. Those easements are a combination of projects by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the Montana Land Reliance. The land reliance sponsored the Casey Farm project.
An abundance of wildlife inhabits the property, according to documents submitted to the Gallatin County Commission.
White tail, mule deer, moose and elk traverse the property. Several species of bird can be found there, including 10 bird species of concern — like bald and golden eagles. The land is also designated as a bat roosting area, and supports around five bat species of concern.
Roughly 12 acres of wetland are throughout the property. Three-quarters of a mile of Bullrun Creek slices across the land, too.
The entire Casey Farm property spans 251 acres. The acreage not included in Tuesday’s decision was entirely donated as a separate easement, said Gallatin County Open Lands Coordinator Sean O’Callaghan.
There are six other conservation easements up for consideration by the Open Lands Board. The Gallatin County Commission advanced the proposals for consideration by the board in December. Those easements aim to protect 7,197 acres at a combined asking price of $1.3 million.
Those six were the only applications the county received for the fiscal year’s round of conservation projects. If all of the projects are approved, there would still be $524,000 leftover in the county’s Open Lands Program fund. That money would be rolled over into the budget for Fiscal Year 2023, O’Callaghan said.
O’Callaghan said that typically it takes a year to 18 months before a deal on a conservation easement is finalized.
Though the conservation project cycle ended in the fall, the next round of applications for projects related to trails, land acquisitions and capital improvements is open until March 18. The county has a budget of $391,031 set aside for those projects.
