The Gallatin County Commission began the process of asking voters in the county whether they want to add local taxes to marijuana sales on Tuesday.
The commission unanimously passed a pair of resolutions with the intent of continuing the discussion on whether to put questions for adding a 3% tax to medical marijuana sales and recreational marijuana sales to ballots in the June 7 primary.
The decision on whether to place the pair of questions on the primary ballot will be made by the commission on March 8 at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Where the money from the potential tax increases could go has not been decided yet, but the commissioners suggested that putting it toward mental health services in Gallatin County is a likely landing spot.
“We’re very supportive of using this money for mental health services. As we rebuild our mental health provider system we realize there is not enough money to do what we would like to do,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner.
The commission received public comment where some people were concerned that adding an extra tax on marijuana sales in Gallatin County would make buying it unaffordable, and push buyers into the black market.
The state implemented a 4% tax on medical marijuana and a 20% tax on recreational marijuana with House Bill 701. The local-option tax options would stack with those. Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that a 3% bump would likely not be an issue because people typically buy between $30 and $50 of product.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that even if both questions passed, the combined tax would pale in comparison to the 47% excise tax collected in Washington state. That total percentage is a combination of state and local-option taxes.
Others were concerned about adding a tax on medical marijuana.
Four counties — Missoula, Park, Dawson and Yellowstone — have approved adding a 3% local-option tax to marijuana sales. All but Missoula approved adding taxes to both medical and recreational sales.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said during the meeting that the city supported both resolutions. MacFarlane added that the county was the only governing body with the authority to ask the tax increase questions, and was doing so on behalf of other municipalities.
There are over 80 dispensaries in Gallatin County, with 53 in Bozeman.
Gallatin County would not collect 100% of the potential marijuana sales taxes. Half of the collected money would go to the county, while 45% would be distributed to cities and towns. The remaining 5% would go to the Montana Department of Revenue, according to the state agency’s Cannabis Control Division.
Sales for medical and recreational marijuana during January reached $22.6 million. Estimated taxes topped $2.9 million, according to the state’s Cannabis Sales Report.