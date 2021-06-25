The Gallatin County Commission plans to increase the pay for elected officials starting July 1, 2021.
The county commission during Tuesday’s meeting approved a resolution that sets in motion a pay increase of 7% for elected officials, a bump in base pay for most elected officials to $79,599, according to the pay scale table provided at the meeting.
The pay increases mark a return to a normal pay raise schedule, with last year’s regular increase foregone with uncertainty brought by the pandemic.
Gallatin County Chief Financial Officer Justine Swanson said that last year did feature a pay increase of $1, which allowed for longevity payments to kick in for some elected officials. The bump also affected sheriff’s deputies’ income.
County Commissioner Zach Brown added that in an average year, elected officials’ pay has increased roughly 3.5%. Brown said the decision to double the raise to 7% started with a recommendation from the Gallatin County Compensation Committee and was then enacted by the County Commission.
The resolution passed this week also included a 9% increase in the sheriff’s pay.
In years prior, the process for increasing the sheriff’s and deputies’ pay was convoluted and complicated, Brown said. Deputies’ pay is a percentage of the sheriff’s pay and would only increase if the sheriff was also given a pay raise.
Deputies make anywhere between 72% and 90% of the sheriff’s salary. Pay raises to all elected officials had to be uniform.
The passing of Senate Bill 238 in this year’s legislative session sought to ease the process by allowing sheriffs to get a different percentile raise than other elected officials, which would then be reflected on the pay of the deputies.
The 9% increase means that the sheriff and deputies receive the same increase as other elected officials, which would cost $294,000. The additional 2% is meant to increase the pay of captains.
The Gallatin County Commission decided to implement a new payment strategy for the new fiscal year, hiring a consultant to determine proper pay in Bozeman’s market.
“We felt like it was irresponsible and short-sighted to give our employees raises when the pandemic was getting rolling when we didn’t know the impact on our citizens,” Swanson said.
Sheriff Dan Springer said that his captains were making more than 15% below market value.
“It’s nice knowing that this commission is looking at the value of retaining good employees,” Springer said. “From the Sheriff’s Office perspective, we really appreciate what they’re trying to do.”
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.