The Gallatin County Commission extended an emergency closure of Old Town Bridge Tuesday.
The commission previously approved an emergency ordinance to close the bridge in June. The latest order is the third extension of a closure on the bridge, and is set to last for an additional 90 days.
This order is effectively the same as the previous, meaning that Old Town Bridge will be closed to all traffic — including vehicles and pedestrians — for 90 days. Portions of Old Town Road that extend 50 feet from either side of the bridge will also be closed, according to county documents.
Cola Rowley, deputy county administrator, said during the meeting that the first emergency ordinance expired Monday. This new order is needed until a regular ordinance closing the bridge can be weighed by the commission in October.
“It has since been determined that this bridge will need to be closed permanently until it is replaced,” Rowley said.
The initial closure of the bridge came after the county received a letter from the Montana Department of Transportation in early June. The letter stated that the bridge needed to be closed immediately to “ensure public safety.”
Since then, the county has kept the bridge closed and tried to find a way to pay for a replacement bridge.
The commissioners and other county officials met with local legislators over the summer to find a way to secure grant funding to replace the Old Town Bridge.
The concern during that meeting was whether the county immediately beginning work on replacing the failing bridge would affect its chance at securing a grant from the Montana Coal Endowment Program.
The county previously applied for a $750,000 grant from that program with Jefferson County to replace the bridge.
Jamie Grabinski, the county grants coordinator, said in an email that the county will learn more about the grant by February or March. The possibility of getting additional money from the state won’t be clear until the upcoming legislative session.
She said that the county has a contract in the works with Stahly Engineering for the design of the section of the Old Town Bridge that is closest to Gallatin County.
