Old Town Road Bridge
Old Town Bridge is closed to traffic due to cracks in the bridge’s truss on Monday, June 6, 2022, near Three Forks. The bridge was built in 1894.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission extended an emergency closure of Old Town Bridge Tuesday.

The commission previously approved an emergency ordinance to close the bridge in June. The latest order is the third extension of a closure on the bridge, and is set to last for an additional 90 days.

This order is effectively the same as the previous, meaning that Old Town Bridge will be closed to all traffic — including vehicles and pedestrians — for 90 days. Portions of Old Town Road that extend 50 feet from either side of the bridge will also be closed, according to county documents.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

