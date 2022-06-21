The Gallatin County Commission approved emergency orders to keep the Old Town and Williams bridges closed Tuesday because of flooding damage and structural issues.
The commission unanimously passed a pair of emergency ordinances during its meeting, which went into immediate effect and will last for no more than 90 days.
The emergency orders also close portions of the roads leading to and from the bridges — 50 feet of road on either side of the bridges will be off-limits to people.
The bridges and portions of roadway will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the orders. Violation of the order would be considered a misdemeanor, and would include a $500 fine and up to six months in the county jail.
Two bridges span Old Town Road, however the county commission’s closure order will only affect the Old Town Bridge on the Three Forks side of the Jefferson River.
Levi Ewan, Gallatin County engineer, said during the meeting that the other bridge would be allowed to operate normally, and that people will have some access to the Jefferson River off of the gravel portion of Old Town Road.
The bridge was closed earlier this month because of load-bearing issues. Ewan said that the bridge has been barricaded since the earlier closure and that fencing could be on its way to keep pedestrians out.
When asked if the county should produce a permanent order to keep the bridge closed, Ewan said that it seemed unlikely that there would be a safe structure in place before next year.
A letter from the Montana Department of Transportation stated that an inspection on June 6 found “advanced deterioration” on one of the bridge’s trusses.
Andy Cullison, a bridge management engineer for MDOT, sent the letter to the county. Cullison provided excerpts from the bridge inspection, which indicated that “significant distortion, local buckling and crack growth” was happening on one of the bridge’s trusses.
The inspection went on to include that the truss displayed “significant lateral movement.”
The bridge is also a popular destination for recreation, and for people looking to climb and jump into the water below. Ewan said that the weight of people on the bridge versus that of vehicles is different.
In some cases, people clambering on the bridge could be more challenging for the structure than a vehicle.
“It would not be a good idea to have a lot of folks climbing on that,” Ewan said.
Previously, the Gallatin County Commission and Broadwater County Commission applied for a pair of $750,000 Montana Coal Endowment Program grants to replace the bridges.
Water discharge on the Gallatin River caused “flooding and damage” to the Williams Bridge, the emergency order stated. Ewan determined that the flooding had caused “significant damage” to the bridge that had left it unsafe for traffic.
The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department previously closed the Williams Bridge on June 13 in response to possible damage from rising water levels. At the time the bridge was deemed “unusable,” and would need to be replaced.
County Commissioner Zach Brown asked Ewan during the meeting if there should be a permanent ordinance to close the bridge.
Ewan said that the county should, because an ultimate plan was not in place yet.