On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Commission denied preliminary approval of the Wilson Creek Meadows Major Subdivision in Gallatin Gateway.
For over two and a half hours, county staff presented the application, residents voiced their concerns, and the developers gave their rebuttals until the commission ultimately voted to deny the application out of concern for its potential impacts on traffic, wildlife and flooding in the area.
“I find that the application does not substantially comply with our growth policy,” Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said. “There are numerous sections in the agriculture, property rights, land use sections of our growth policy that the applicant did not respond to and when reviewing we find are not consistent with the desired community values and expectations.”
The property in question is a 120-acre unzoned parcel bordering U.S. Highway 191, Williams Road, Wilson Creek Road, and the Wilson River near the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. The current proposal would establish 19 residential parcels, ranging from 2-4 acres and some larger ones. The subdivision would also have a parkland lot, an open space lot, and a utility lot.
Although the application was denied, the commission did approve the developer a variance from current regulations that limit block length to 1,200 feet to construct a road that would bisect the property.
Numerous residents voiced opposition to the planned subdivision, both at the meeting and in written comments. Notable concerns included the impact the subdivision could have on traffic, wildlife and the 100-year floodplain — all which commissioners Zach Brown and Boyer shared.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane left early and did not participate in the final discussion or vote.
Regarding wildlife, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials wrote in the application that several animal species are on or within range of the property, including moose, elk, wolves and mule deer, and that development displaces elk elsewhere “which may exacerbate game damage issues already occurring in the area.”
The FWP also mentioned that the parcel sizes may present issues for wildlife, noting in the document that parcels “will be large enough that wildlife is likely to become a nuisance, yet too small to be effective wildlife habitat.” The agency recommended using wildlife-friendly fencing and recommended against any sort of landscaping that could further attract wildlife.
The commission also voted to approve a new school zone on Mill Street near the Gallatin Gateway School. The resolution originally stems from a petition received last year and will decrease the speed limit on Mill Street to 15 mph. Speeding in a school zone can result in a misdemeanor.
New guidelines for the disposal of private property for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office were approved. The office will be required to take reasonable steps to identify the owner and list unclaimed items on the county website. If items are still unclaimed after three months, the public will be notified that the item will be disposed of.
Lastly, September was declared “Thriving Community Month” to celebrate the Gallatin Valley community.
