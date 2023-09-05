Gallatin County Courthouse File
Buy Now

The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Commission denied preliminary approval of the Wilson Creek Meadows Major Subdivision in Gallatin Gateway.

For over two and a half hours, county staff presented the application, residents voiced their concerns, and the developers gave their rebuttals until the commission ultimately voted to deny the application out of concern for its potential impacts on traffic, wildlife and flooding in the area.

“I find that the application does not substantially comply with our growth policy,” Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said. “There are numerous sections in the agriculture, property rights, land use sections of our growth policy that the applicant did not respond to and when reviewing we find are not consistent with the desired community values and expectations.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.