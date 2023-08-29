Gallatin County Courthouse File
Buy Now

Snow melts in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

 RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission met on Tuesday morning to determine the fate of a recent petition to form a local housing authority.

Voicing hesitation, the commissioners ultimately agreed to delay the item for 90 days to further understand the potential benefits such an authority could or could not bring to the county.

“We need to understand the tools we’re putting in the box — why we’re using them,” Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said. “Right now, I understand exactly what creating this authority actually accomplishes which is for our partners to help us understand.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.