The Gallatin County Commission met on Tuesday morning to determine the fate of a recent petition to form a local housing authority.
Voicing hesitation, the commissioners ultimately agreed to delay the item for 90 days to further understand the potential benefits such an authority could or could not bring to the county.
“We need to understand the tools we’re putting in the box — why we’re using them,” Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said. “Right now, I understand exactly what creating this authority actually accomplishes which is for our partners to help us understand.”
Action on the petition has been moved to Nov. 28.
“Creating a local housing authority doesn’t necessarily create more resources or create an abundance of new housing vouchers or availability of funding from the federal government’s perspective,” Commissioner Zach Brown said. “It would change who would administers that program... [that] may have some benefits in terms of creating a public and transparent governance and administration process.”
Spearheaded by a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the petition was filed in early August having received 62 signatures, well above the 25 state law requires to trigger a public hearing on whether a housing authority is needed.
The group has pointed towards replicating a housing model in Montgomery County, Maryland, recently reported on by The New York Times, believing that it may be the best path forward for Gallatin County. Zeth Stone, one of the petitioners, said the group had already been talking to the commission about the Montgomery model but that, “it seems like [the article] has created significantly more interest and they’re beginning to take us seriously.”
The county commission also voted to delay a change to the Motor Vehicle Department operating hours. Due to staffing issues, they have been scaled back. Brown said he had received numerous calls from angry residents regarding the less-than-ideal hours. Charli Heavrin, the manager of the county DMV, said she hopes hours will soon improve but due to current staffing and ongoing training, it’s currently not possible.
The DMV currently operates 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bozeman office and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Belgrade office, Monday through Friday.
A former police K9 was officially retired, more than seven years after the dog actually retired from service. County Auditor Erin Cox explained that every three years the county will go through and officially remove such items from their financial books.
