The Gallatin County Commission began its first round of considering extra requests for the new county budget Tuesday.
The fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget passed unanimously last week. County agencies, elected officials and special districts have two more opportunities to make additional budget requests.
No decisions were made Tuesday, or will be made in the next two meetings. Final decisions on extra budget requests are slated for Aug. 12 when the commission has its final budget work session.
The total preliminary budget is $234.6 million. That version of the budget could change once the county receives Certifiable Tax Values from the Montana Department of Revenue in early August and accounts for any approved requests.
The commission heard seven requests, including one from Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert to create a behavioral health and justice division under the county attorney’s office.
The county attorney’s office has two divisions: One for civil matters and the other for criminal matters. Each of those divisions has a chief deputy attorney in charge.
Lambert proposed that Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Bradley Bowen, who works in the civil division, would be elevated to the chief deputy attorney position that would oversee the proposed behavioral health division.
The impact to the budget would be about a $30,000 pay bump to increase Bowen’s salary to the same level as the other chief deputy attorneys.
Eric Brewer, a local attorney, was in favor of Lambert’s request at the meeting. Brewer said that mental health and the criminal justice system is a specialized area of law that requires a deep knowledge of mental health.
Involuntary commitments are common in those cases. When the state files an involuntary commitment, the person is detained and evaluated, Brewer said. If a lawyer does not have enough practice or training in that area of law, the person could be sent off to Warm Springs.
Brewer said that creating a specialized unit like Lambert proposed would allow for the practice and training needed for those kinds of cases.
“When you have people who know what they’re doing, and listening to the professionals, there’s often the ability to prevent that person from going to the Montana state hospital and get help in the community,” Brewer said.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown also wrote a letter in support of the proposed division and for Bowen’s promotion to chief deputy attorney to run the division.
Brown outlined the types of cases the division would handle, which included: involuntary commitment, child abuse and neglect, guardianships, conservatorships, adult protective services and other community behavioral health initiatives.
The behavioral health division would also coordinate with the criminal division for the Gallatin County Treatment Court and other substance abuse cases, and the Youth Court and juvenile cases.
Previously, the county commission approved the hiring of three new deputy county attorneys, which would be paid for with $155,801 in tax money. One position was slated to start on July 1, but Lambert said there has been only one applicant so far. The other is scheduled to start in January
Lambert also requested that the third attorney position be able to start by June 1, 2023, ahead of the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Commissioner Zach Brown asked if there was a plan to fill Bowen’s position should the commission approve Lambert’s request for a behavioral health division — if Bowen is promoted it would leave only one attorney in the civil division.
Lambert said that the first new hire could be prioritized to be paced into the civil division.
The next hearing for the preliminary budget is July 26 at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The final public hearing for the preliminary budget is scheduled for Aug. 2.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.