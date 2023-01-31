Voters will get to decide whether to create an urban transportation district for the Streamline bus service.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved calling an election for the creation of an urban transportation district for the bus service.
The district was drawn to encompass its pre-existing service area, which includes Bozeman and Belgrade.
People living in that district will get a chance to weigh in during the special districts election, which will be conducted by mail on May 2.
Along with sending the district to voters, the commission also decided how the governing board for the district would be installed.
The previous hearing on the urban transportation district left two options for the board — either elect board members or appoint them. The Human Resource Development Council, which operates the service, signaled that it would prefer board members be appointed.
The cities of Belgrade and Bozeman, which are in the proposed district, also approved appointed board members. The county commission followed suit during its meeting.
The commission’s decision was the culmination of months of signature gathering by the HRDC.
Bozeman’s population growth led to a change in how funding was allocated to the service. An urban transportation district would allow for the bus service to keep the same stream of federal funding.
The signature gathering process yielded thousands of people in support of the move. That support was shown again on a smaller scale during Tuesday’s meeting.
Many who gave public comment said that the bus service allowed people who can’t afford a vehicle to easily get to work. Others said that the service allowed easier access to health care.
Though almost all those who spoke at the meeting were in favor of creating an urban transportation district, Bozeman resident Paul Johnson was against it.
He said that the district is not an urban or metropolitan area, and that he did not understand how the district would be paid for.
Heather Grenier, CEO of HRDC, said that there would be no financial impact to taxpayers from the proposed district, adding that it allows HRDC to continue receiving federal funding to run the bus service.
Sunshine Ross, the transportation director for Streamline, agreed that the district was the best route to protect funding for the bus service.
She added that if the transportation district is approved and formed, the Skyline bus service in Big Sky would be within the district’s boundaries.
The Skyline service operates in the Big Sky Transportation district, which is an urban transportation district like the proposed Streamline district.
David Kack spoke on behalf of the Big Sky Transportation District during the meeting. Kack said that he was one of the original founders of the Streamline service, and looked forward to coordinating with the proposed district.
The commission lauded HRDC’s outreach efforts and the level of engagement from people involved in getting the petition signed and delivered.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the proposed transportation district was a moment that he and past versions of the Gallatin County Commission have been waiting for.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the district would establish a clear governance model for the service, and would make future funding more clear.
“It’s appropriate to set up a district to provide a public service that really should be run in a governmental fashion,” Brown said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.