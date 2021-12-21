Gallatin County Commission approves road construction request from resort developers By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 21, 2021 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Commission approved a change in county road construction rules Tuesday for the developers of a 500-acre resort development in Big Sky.The county commission’s approval allows the developers of the Flatiron project — Middle Fork Properties — to construct roads within the proposed development with a smaller curve radius and with lower speeds from Gallatin County standards.The Flatiron development is split between Gallatin and Madison counties, with the majority — about 350 acres — in Gallatin County.That portion of the development is north of the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, and just below the Thunderwolf and Lone Moose chairlifts. Primary access to the Flatiron development would be from Lone Mountain Trail Road. Marlene Sadaj, a consultant from Synergy Engineering and Konsulting hired by Middle Fork Properties, said at the meeting that the development would be considered by the Madison County Planning Board on Jan. 31.When asked by Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown if she could share any more information on the timeline of the development, Sadaj said that the developers’ intention was to move forward with a major subdivision review.Site plans for the 14 proposed parcels in the development have not been figured out by the developers yet, Sadaj said. She did not give a date for when the plans for a major subdivision review would be ready.The same request was heard on Dec. 10 by the Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission. That commission voted unanimously to recommend the road construction variance request, along with a planned unit development request, to the Gallatin County Commission. Tags Gallatin County Commission Road Construction Developer Marlene Sadaj Building Industry Institutes Work Highway Request Alex Miller Author email 